ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

Hillary Essien

The main event started on October 23rd and will run till October 27th, 2024.

Lagos Fashion Week 2024
Lagos Fashion Week 2024

The 2024 edition of Heineken Lagos Fashion Week kicked off on October 10th at the stylish Boho Lounge in Lagos. This chic gathering set the stage for a week filled with fashion-forward events, uniting enthusiasts, creators, and collaborators.

Recommended articles

This year, the Green Access program—a fashion accelerator established by Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files—plays a pivotal role in supporting these visionary talents. The initiative provides practical skills, institutional backing, and invaluable mentorship opportunities for designers committed to sustainable practices.

Among the finalists of the 2024 Green Access program are Samiat Salami, Bella Adeleke, and Rosette Ale, each ready to tell their unique stories through fashion. Salami, the founder of Oya Abeo, initially ventured into textiles by creating home goods before her designs captured attention, leading her into clothing. This year, she embraces her joyful, playful aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colours of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Adeleke’s Garbe, began as a streetwear label but has since evolved into a sustainable fashion line focused on reusing materials and local design processes. The pandemic prompted Adeleke to rethink her brand's approach, resulting in functional yet stylish pieces that resonate with the essence of Lagos.

Rosette Ale, the founder of Revival London, champions sustainability by prioritizing waste reduction and female empowerment in her designs. Ale’s pieces reflect a blend of West African influences with '90s-inspired style, emphasizing craftsmanship and resourcefulness.

These designers will showcase their work on the hallowed Lagos Fashion Week runway, distilling their brand sensibilities into just three designs. Each collection serves as a testament to their journeys and artistic visions.

Day 1 kicked off with the Lagos Fashion Week X Bicester Collection Roundtable, but here’s a lineup of the shows you absolutely can’t miss:

ADVERTISEMENT

Day 2 starts off with the “Circular Fashion and Textile Workshop and Exhibition” by The Dutch Embassy. Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM WAT at the External Ballroom, Federal Palace Hotel.

  • When: Thursday, October 24th, 2024 
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT 
  • Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel 

Lagos Fashion Week X Prosper Africa Breakfast Panel

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024 
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT 
  • Where: External Ballroom, Federal Palace Hotel.
  • When: Friday, October 25th, 2024 
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT 
  • Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel.
  • When: Saturday, October 26th, 2024 
  • Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT 
  • Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel 
ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the runway shows and events sell out fast, so make sure to secure yours. Check out the official Lagos Fashion Week website for ticket details and the latest updates.

Lagos Fashion Week is more than just runway shows; it’s a celebration of creativity, culture, and collaboration in the fashion world. Whether you're a designer, a fashion enthusiast, or just looking to soak in the latest trends, there’s something for everyone.

Hillary Essien

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

Recreate Ayra Starr’s Perfect Pink Lip Combo in 3 Steps

Recreate Ayra Starr’s Perfect Pink Lip Combo in 3 Steps

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

These 5 Pieces from Davido’s PUMA Drop Are My Favourites!

These 5 Pieces from Davido’s PUMA Drop Are My Favourites!

Is Suger By Aro-fac Really Worth The Hype?

Is Suger By Aro-fac Really Worth The Hype?

The Best Hair Removal Products for Underarms

The Best Hair Removal Products for Underarms

The Best Razors for Men

Get A Smooth Shave Using These Razors For Men