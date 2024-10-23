Lagos Fashion Week 2024: What to Expect and How to Attend

This year, the Green Access program—a fashion accelerator established by Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files—plays a pivotal role in supporting these visionary talents. The initiative provides practical skills, institutional backing, and invaluable mentorship opportunities for designers committed to sustainable practices.

Among the finalists of the 2024 Green Access program are Samiat Salami, Bella Adeleke, and Rosette Ale, each ready to tell their unique stories through fashion. Salami, the founder of Oya Abeo, initially ventured into textiles by creating home goods before her designs captured attention, leading her into clothing. This year, she embraces her joyful, playful aesthetic, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colours of Lagos.

Bella Adeleke’s Garbe, began as a streetwear label but has since evolved into a sustainable fashion line focused on reusing materials and local design processes. The pandemic prompted Adeleke to rethink her brand's approach, resulting in functional yet stylish pieces that resonate with the essence of Lagos.

Rosette Ale, the founder of Revival London, champions sustainability by prioritizing waste reduction and female empowerment in her designs. Ale’s pieces reflect a blend of West African influences with '90s-inspired style, emphasizing craftsmanship and resourcefulness.

These designers will showcase their work on the hallowed Lagos Fashion Week runway, distilling their brand sensibilities into just three designs. Each collection serves as a testament to their journeys and artistic visions.

Day 1 kicked off with the Lagos Fashion Week X Bicester Collection Roundtable, but here’s a lineup of the shows you absolutely can’t miss:

Day 2 starts off with the “Circular Fashion and Textile Workshop and Exhibition” by The Dutch Embassy. Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM WAT at the External Ballroom, Federal Palace Hotel.

Day 2 Runway Shows

When: Thursday, October 24th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT

Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel

Day 3 Highlights:

Lagos Fashion Week X Prosper Africa Breakfast Panel

Date: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT

Where: External Ballroom, Federal Palace Hotel.

Day 3 Runway Shows

When: Friday, October 25th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT

Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel.

Day 4 Runway Shows

When: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM WAT

Where: Lagos Fashion Week Tents, Federal Palace Hotel

How to Attend?

Tickets for the runway shows and events sell out fast, so make sure to secure yours. Check out the official Lagos Fashion Week website for ticket details and the latest updates.