15 Spooky Nail Designs To Spice Up Your Halloween

Bloody Drip Nails

Red nails always make a statement, so you can take it up a notch with deep red blood drops. The best thing about this design is that you can make it as messy or as neat as you want, and it’ll still perfectly capture the essence of the spooky season. It’s no wonder many nail enthusiasts, including myself, consider it a go-to look for Halloween. When it comes to the most highly requested design for Halloween, I believe it’s definitely blood drips. This style will instantly transform your nails into the best horror accessory.

Orange Pumpkin Spice Nails

Orange is quintessentially Halloween-coded, so why settle for the ordinary when you can embrace the spooky spirits of Halloween with orange pumpkin nails? You can add black celestial details like stars and moons to elevate the look to a whole new spooky level. These nails scream Halloween but in a more playful and enchanting way, perfect for anyone looking to add some whimsy to their manicure.

Witchy Space Vibes

I strongly believe that dressing up as a witch for Halloween is something every girl should do at least once in their life. And if you’re considering this, you can complement your look with nails that capture the mysteries of the cosmos. Combine deep blacks, purples, and greens to create a galactic spacey theme, sprinkled with tiny stars or magical symbols.

Skeleton Bones

You don’t need to dress as a skeleton to get into the Halloween spirit. This design allows you to carry the spooky theme on your nails. With skeleton bones carefully painted onto a black or clear base, this design is perfect for a sleek and haunting look. You can either go for a minimalist approach with a few bone outlines or cover each nail with detailed skeletal designs for a more striking look.

Spiderweb Designs

For those who love a classic Halloween look, spiderwebs are a must. Delicate black webs can be painted over a nude or dark background to give your nails a spooky yet chic appearance. You can even transform this design to a Spider Woman themed nail design if you wish. Get your creative juices flowing.

Spooky Spiders

Spiders might give you the creeps in real life, but on your nails, they add just the right amount of eeriness. A few small black spiders on a simple nude or white base can give off major creepy-crawly vibes. You can even add a bit of shimmer or glitter to the design to make the spiders stand out more and give your manicure a glamorous effect.

Ghost Nails

For something playful yet eerie, ghost nails are a fun option. Small, floating ghost figures painted in white on a black or purple background are the perfect mix of cute and spooky. It’s a simple design but instantly recognisable and great for anyone who wants to celebrate the Halloween spirit without getting too gory.

Creepy Cat Eyes

Channel the mystery of Halloween with shiny, eerie cat eyes. A dark background with piercing yellow or green cat eyes staring out can give your nails a haunting effect. This design is perfect for anyone who wants a subtle yet powerful look that captures the essence of Halloween. I highly recommend this nail design for anyone dressing up as a witch because one animal a witch always has in her layer in books and films, is a cat..

Dark Red Vampire Nails

If you’re aiming for a seductive, vampiric vibe, dark red nails are the way to go. The rich, blood-like color paired with a glossy finish will leave your nails looking bold and sultry. This is the ideal nail design for anyone looking to bring their inner Vampire Diaries or Twilight fantasy to life through nails that are striking and dramatic.

Midnight Ombré Almond Nails

For the girls that still want to maintain their clean girl, minimalist look with something sleek, midnight ombré nails in an almond shape are a sophisticated choice. Fading from deep purple to black, this ombré effect mimics the mysterious beauty of a midnight sky. The almond shape adds a touch of elegance, making it perfect for channeling vampire queen vibes or a dark sorceress.

Skulls and Bones

For an extra haunting look, skulls and bones painted on your nails can make a chilling statement. You can go for detailed, realistic skulls or more cartoonish versions, these designs never fail to add that spooky Halloween touch. Create it with black polish and white bones, or go bold with neon details for an unexpected twist.

Galaxy and Stars

Why limit your Halloween nail art to the earth? Bring in an out-of-this-world element with a galaxy-inspired design. Deep purples and blues, coupled with sparkling stars and distant planets, create a cosmic Halloween look that’s both beautiful and mysterious.

Bat Nails

Bats are another iconic Halloween symbol, and incorporating them into your nail design is easy. Small black bat silhouettes against a contrasting background can make your nails pop, giving them a spooky yet simple design that’s perfect for the season.

Haunted House-Themed Nails

For a sophisticated, storytelling nail design, haunted house-themed nails are the way to go. Tiny details like creepy trees, moonlit skies, and silhouettes of haunted mansions can turn your nails into miniature horror scenes.

Smokey Aura Nails

If you want to channel a mystical, ethereal vibe, try smokey aura nails. The blend of blacks, grays, and purples creates a hazy, ghostly effect that looks like swirling mist or fog.

Gothic Nails

If you want to stray from girly designs and go for a dark and dramatic effect, Gothic nails offer that spooky Halloween feel. Black polish, silver accents, and designs like crosses or lace can give your nails a vintage, spooky appeal. It’s a timeless look that works for any Halloween costume or theme your nails into miniature horror scene.