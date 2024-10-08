If French Curl Braids Are Your Vibe, These Extensions Are a Must

French curl braids start with sleek, tight braids at the roots, and then end in soft, loose curls at the ends. The combination of braids and curls gives this hairstyle a unique, voluminous, and elegant look that works for both casual and formal occasions.

These braids are popular because they offer the best of both worlds: the neatness and durability of braids and the playfulness of curls. The curls are lightweight, creating a natural-looking finish without weighing down the hair.

Now that you know the basics of French curl braids, let’s talk about the key ingredient for achieving this look: extensions. You’ll need high-quality French curl extensions to bring this hairstyle to life. Here are four top-rated extensions to consider:

ADVERTISEMENT

Darling Empress Curly Braids

Darling is a well-known brand for braiding hair, and their Empress Curly Braids are an excellent choice for French curl braids. Made from synthetic fibre, these extensions come in various colours, giving you the flexibility to experiment with different shades, from natural tones to vibrant hues.

https://thedivashop.ng/products/darling-empress-curly-braid?srsltid=AfmBOooVpsZUTtC04wyt6sPz7KLJ4wpZtpMjTcIAyG67cZU5_aaVxOME

Where to Buy: Shop Diva Shop. Price: ₦7,778.

Chi’s Luxe Braiding Hair

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re looking for extensions that mimic the texture and appearance of human hair, Chi’s Luxe Braiding Hair is a great option. Although it’s synthetic, this hair feels remarkably similar to real human hair and even offers the ability to be reused for multiple installations. This makes it a more sustainable option if you frequently switch up your hairstyles.

Chi’s Luxe comes in an array of colors, and the curls are soft and natural-looking, perfect for achieving that seamless French curl effect.

Where to Buy: Shop Chi Luxe Braiding Hair. Price: ₦44,183.

Ayya Hair French Curl Extensions

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayya Hair is widely regarded in Nigeria for producing some of the best French curl extensions. These extensions are made from high-quality synthetic fiber but have a realistic, human hair-like texture.

https://ayyahair.com/product/french-curls-velvet/

Available in a range of lengths and colors, they offer versatility whether you want a subtle, everyday look or something more glamorous. The curls are long-lasting, and the synthetic fibers hold their shape well over time, ensuring that your French curl braids maintain their beauty throughout their wear.

Where to Buy: Shop Ayyahair. Price: ₦7,700–₦8,200

Lush Hair Royale Curly Braids

ADVERTISEMENT

Lush Hair is a trusted name in the world of synthetic braids, and their Royale Curly Braids are pre-curled for convenience. These synthetic extensions retain their curls beautifully, even after several weeks, making them ideal for long-lasting French curl braids. The fibers are lightweight and comfortable to wear, but they do have a specific caveat: they may not lay flat on natural curly hair.

https://lushhairafrica.com/product/curly-braids/

Where to Buy: Shop Lush Hair Africa Price: ₦7,479.

How Long Do French Curl Braids Last?

With proper care, you can expect French curl braids to last up to six weeks. However, since the loose curls are more delicate than the braided roots, they may start to show signs of aging sooner, such as frizzing, tangling, or matting. To keep your curls looking fresh for longer, it’s important to care for them by regularly spraying the ends with a mixture of water and leave-in conditioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gently brush through the curls to avoid knots, ensuring they stay soft and defined throughout the weeks.