The Spooky Makeup Looks Sure to Give Your Friends A Halloween Scare!

Wednesday Addams (Carli Bybel)

To channel your inner Wednesday Addams, start by applying foundation like Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless in a shade lighter than yours to achieve that ghostly, pale complexion. (Shop Cocci at ₦23,107). Next, use Zaron Smudged Eyeshadow in Black at Mama Tega for ₦2,850 around your eyes for a dramatic effect. Finish off with NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in Transylvania (about N15,500) on The Beauty Espacio for dark lips.

Bride of Chucky (Melanie Sanchez)

For a spooky doll look inspired by the Bride of Chucky, begin with a lighter foundation such as L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation (around ₦25,000) at Paris Purple Beauty. Use Yanga Beauty Gelatto Black Eyeliner at Yanga Beauty for ₦7,500 and apply with an angled brush to create intense cat eyes. Then finally you need to complete the look with gothic-like lipstick.

It’s hard to find pitch-black lipstick, but the MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Bro shade comes close for only N26,000 at Essenza.

DIY Skull Makeup (Atarah Mayhew)

For a striking skull design, start with Snazaroo Face Paint in Black at ArtPavilion for N23,000 for the base and use Snazaroo Face Paint in White for the skull features.

You can add some sparkle with Candy Beauty Line Glitters for only N3,500 at Nana Hawa Beauty. This look is perfect for those who want to make a bold statement!

Halloween Skeleton (Elle James)

You might be wondering, “How does one create a skeleton on the face” but Elle James assures us that this is easier than you think! Begin by applying Snazaroo Face Paint in Black for your base and then use Snazaroo Face Paint in White to draw the skull features.

Black Widow (JSxEsthetics)

To embody the fierce Black Widow character, start with a flawless base using the Maybelline Superstay Foundation for ₦20,500 at TOS Nigeria. Then, apply for dramatic eyes with Yanga Beauty Gelatto Black Eyeliner and finish off with Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in the 20 Pioneer shade (about ₦‎14,600) for bold red lips.

Cruella de Vil (themuajamila)

For a glamorous Cruella de Vil look, use Maybelline’s Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer for striking red lips and apply Yanga Beauty Gelato Black Eyeliner for dramatic winged eyeliner. This iconic character is all about boldness!

