Do you want soft hands? Try these 5 hand creams

Dry hands are a common problem, often caused by frequent handwashing or skin conditions. Luckily, using a good hand lotion can help.
There’s nothing as annoying as having hard, rough hands.
Here are some of the best hand creams to combat dry, rough, or cracked hands based on recommendations from VeryWellMind and Glamour.
1. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
This rich cream contains 20% shea butter to deeply nourish and soften even the most chapped hands. Check it out here.
2. Nivea Repair Hand Cream
This concentrated formula with dexpanthenol provides instant and long-lasting relief from dryness and tightness, protecting hands for 24 hours. We found it here.
3. Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream
This lightweight gel with hyaluronic acid absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue. It has a clean feel, and no tacky film on skin, ensuring no sticky fingers or sticky fingers. We found it here.
4. Vaseline Hand Cream + Anti-Bac
This innovative lotion combines hand cream with a sanitizer, killing germs while hydrating with vitamin E and glycerin. Get it here.
5. Weleda Skin Food
This thick, yet non-greasy cream is a favourite among nail artists. It contains calming calendula and chamomile extracts to soothe irritation, while oils and beeswax lock in moisture. Check it out here.
