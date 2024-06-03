ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Do you want soft hands? Try these 5 hand creams

Temi Iwalaiye

There’s nothing as annoying as having hard, rough hands.

Best hand creams for soft hands
Best hand creams for soft hands

Dry hands are a common problem, often caused by frequent handwashing or skin conditions. Luckily, using a good hand lotion can help.

Recommended articles

Here are some of the best hand creams to combat dry, rough, or cracked hands based on recommendations from VeryWellMind and Glamour.

LOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream [Ubuynigeria]
LOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream [Ubuynigeria] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This rich cream contains 20% shea butter to deeply nourish and soften even the most chapped hands. Check it out here.

Nivea Hand Repair Cream [Nivea]
Nivea Hand Repair Cream [Nivea] Pulse Nigeria

This concentrated formula with dexpanthenol provides instant and long-lasting relief from dryness and tightness, protecting hands for 24 hours. We found it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream [EBAY]
Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream [EBAY] Pulse Nigeria

This lightweight gel with hyaluronic acid absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue. It has a clean feel, and no tacky film on skin, ensuring no sticky fingers or sticky fingers. We found it here.

Vaseline Hand Cream + Anti-Bac [Vaseline]
Vaseline Hand Cream + Anti-Bac [Vaseline] Pulse Nigeria

This innovative lotion combines hand cream with a sanitizer, killing germs while hydrating with vitamin E and glycerin. Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Weleda skin food [Weleda]
Weleda skin food [Weleda] Pulse Nigeria

This thick, yet non-greasy cream is a favourite among nail artists. It contains calming calendula and chamomile extracts to soothe irritation, while oils and beeswax lock in moisture. Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Breathtaking sights in Nigeria

5 breathtaking sights in Nigeria everyone should experience

Recreating Mercy Eke's look

Recreating Mercy Eke’s million-dollar sporty look on a budget

Best foundations for black women

5 perfect makeup foundations for African women's skin

Best hand creams for soft hands

Do you want soft hands? Try these 5 hand creams