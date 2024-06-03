Do you want soft hands? Try these 5 hand creams

Here are some of the best hand creams to combat dry, rough, or cracked hands based on recommendations from VeryWellMind and Glamour.

1. L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

This rich cream contains 20% shea butter to deeply nourish and soften even the most chapped hands. Check it out here.

2. Nivea Repair Hand Cream

This concentrated formula with dexpanthenol provides instant and long-lasting relief from dryness and tightness, protecting hands for 24 hours. We found it here.

3. Jergens Cloud Crème Hand Cream

This lightweight gel with hyaluronic acid absorbs quickly and leaves no greasy residue. It has a clean feel, and no tacky film on skin, ensuring no sticky fingers or sticky fingers. We found it here.

4. Vaseline Hand Cream + Anti-Bac

This innovative lotion combines hand cream with a sanitizer, killing germs while hydrating with vitamin E and glycerin. Get it here.

5. Weleda Skin Food

