The Best Waterproof Mascaras for All-Day Wear

A reliable mascara can make all the difference, adding just the right lift and length to transform your look. But the struggle? Finding one that lasts from morning coffee to late-night plans—without those annoying flakes under my eyes and on my cheeks.

There are plenty of other ways to boost your lashes—like strip and cluster lashes, which we’ve covered before—but as my editor will say, "I’m a mascara girl through and through." There’s something about the simplicity of it: just a few quick swipes, and I get that lifted, defined look that makes my eyes pop without any extra effort or impact on my vision.

Don’t get me wrong; strip lashes are perfect for that extra drama, and clusters are great for filling in gaps for a fuller look, but with mascara, I can keep my lashes looking natural, long, and comfortable all day.

We’ve rounded up a few standout waterproof mascaras that deliver both style and staying power, whether you’re looking for a high-end investment or a solid affordable find.

M·A·C In Extreme Dimension Waterproof Mascara