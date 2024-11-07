From Gentle To Intense: 7 Vibrators Women Love Right Now

We did the homework by conducting thorough research and gathering insight on the top 7 vibrators the girls love right now. There are different kinds of vibrators on this list; from the wand and suction vibrator to the G-spot and rabbit vibrator. We have selected one top pick in every vibrator category to make sure you have the best of everything.

20 Pattern Magic Wand Vibrator

The Magic Wand Vibrator is a bestseller for a reason. Sold out on almost every website, this vibrator has 20 different vibrating patterns and speeds that deliver strong, long-lasting sensations. Made from 100% silicone, it is completely waterproof and perfect for wet and wild adventures in the shower or bathtub.

If you prefer G-spot stimulation over clitoris play, or you want a good mix of both, this vibrator gives you the best of both worlds with its flexible neck that can be rotated however you want it. The vibrations are powerful with its extra-strong motor, yet it is surprisingly quiet.

https://www.justerotics.com/product/20-pattern-magic-wand-vibrator-mini/

So you can enjoy every moment, feeling the intensity like never before, without drawing unwanted attention. Price: 38,500. Where To Buy: Shop Just Erotics.

USB Rechargeable Silver Bullet Vibrator

This Silver Bullet Vibrator is actual proof that size doesn’t always matter. Mute and discreet, it features 10 frequency vibrations to suit any mood. Its small, portable design makes it easy to carry around in your bag or purse, perfect for people with roommates, travelers, or anyone wanting to keep their pleasure private.

https://www.justerotics.com/product/usb-silver-bullet-vibrator/

This little gem is 100% waterproof and its small size makes it ideal for external use and adding a bit of zing to erogenous zones for all round pleasure. With a battery life of 1 to 1.5 hours per charge, it's both time-saving and energy-efficient. Price: 25,000. Where To Buy: Shop Just Erotics.

Bodywand Dual Squirt Rabbit Vibrator

If you’re someone who likes some action on both your vagina and vulva, you might enjoy this Dual Squirt vibrator. Made for those who love both vaginal and clitoral sensations, this rabbit vibrator has two motors for deep, rumbly vibrations.

https://www.oppsystore.com/product/sucking-rabbit-viberator/

It is made from silky-soft silicone and it is also anal-safe, as long as you clean it between uses. Price: 36,500. Where To Buy: Shop Oppystore.

Rain Love Suction Base Rabbit Vibrator

Combining a thruster and a rabbit vibrator? Jail! This vibrator is the pathway to endless orgasms. It combines internal thrusting with clitoral stimulation, thanks to its bunny ears. It also has 10 vibrating and thrusting modes with a suction base. It doesn’t get better than this. This intense toy fuels sexual flames with its thrusting shaft and clit-massaging rabbit ears.

https://www.sextoy9ja.com/shop/rain-love-suction-base-rabbit-vibrator/

It also gets praise for its whisper-silent motor, but we can't guarantee you'll be quiet when using this vibrator. Bonus tip: Pass the remote to a partner for a fun, hands-free experience. Price: 55,000. Where To Buy: Shop Sextoy9ja.

Rose Clitoris Vibrator

You must’ve seen this on social media or heard it in music at least once or twice since it first launched. This rose-shaped suction vibrator legit took the internet by storm, and it's every bit as good as the hype suggests.

If you’re among the demographic of women who can only, or simply prefer to orgasm through clitoral stimulation, or are even searching for devices that mimic oral sex sensation, the Rose Clitoris Vibrator is an excellent pick for you.

https://www.medixab.com/product/561/rose-clitoris-vibrator

With 10 pleasure levels and an easy two-button interface, this is simplicity and satisfaction in one. Ensure you experiment with the different modes to find your perfect pleasure point. Price: 30,000. Where To Buy: Shop Medixab.

Tracy's Dog

The Tracy's Dog Vibrator is a quiet yet intense remote-controlled suction vibe. Designed for simultaneous stimulation of the clitoris and G-spot, it's perfect for both first-timers and seasoned users. Made with body-safe, silky-smooth silicone, this waterproof toy is flexible and can adapt to your preferred positions.

https://www.medixab.com/product/557/tracy's-dog-vibrator

It is a versatile addition to your collection if you’re really into vibrators. Plus, the remote control feature is perfect for discreet play, wherever you are. Price: 35,000. Where To Buy: Shop Medixab.

Butterfly Finger Tapping Rabbit Vibrator

Whether you're craving pleasure inside, outside, or on every side, this Butterfly Finger Tapping Rabbit Vibrator aims, shoots, and pleases. The beauty of this vibrator is that it has dual stimulation with a finger-tapping sensation and a soft silicone handle with which you can penetrate to reach your G-spot. It was created to mimic the sensation of real fingers teasing your most sensitive spots.

https://www.sextoy9ja.com/shop/butterfly-finger-tapping-rabbit-vibrator/

The other end of this vibrator is nicely designed with an analog finger and butterfly flutter to ensure your whole vulva feels the stimulation. If you want a toe-curling experience, get this butterfly vibrator. Price: 50,000. Where To Buy: Shop Sextoy9ja.