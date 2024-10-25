Dear Men, You Need These NIVEA Products In Your Routine

NIVEA Men Body Lotion Deep Impact

https://www.nivea.com.ng/products/nivea-men-deep-impact-lotion-40059007050370272.html

Where to Buy: Shop 24HoursMarket. Price: ₦4,500.

ADVERTISEMENT

This lotion is a game-changer, keeping your skin hydrated and smooth for up to 48 hours. Its warm, woody scent gives off a subtle masculine vibe, and according to TikTok, it also makes for a solid perfume base. The Tiktok streets also say that it acts as a very good perfume base, so you should have this in your cart as soon as possible.

NIVEA Men Deep Clean Shower Gel

https://www.nivea.com.ng/products/nivea-men-deep-shower-gel-40059007733020272.html

It is an effective, yet mild gel with its dark wood fragrance that turns into a caring foam as you perform a delicate massage. Where to Buy: Care to Beauty. Price: ₦15,220.

After a hard day’s work of hustling (sometimes, out in the sun), the most important thing you need is to wash off all that dirt and grime, and NIVEA Men Deep Clean Shower Gel (for body, face and hair) is the best product for the job. Its main ingredient, Microfine Clay, absorbs all kinds of impurities, detoxifying the epidermis and hair from the inside out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nivea Men Deep Dry & Clean Feel Deodorant Spray

https://www.nivea.com.ng/products/nivea-men-deep-anti-perspirant-spray-40059006637710272.html

As a girl that (sometimes) likes masculine products, I can personally recommend that the NIVEA Men Deep Dry & Clean Feel Deodorant Spray is a must-have! I love the Dark Wood fragrance that it has, as well as the fresh feeling it gives your underarms for the whole day!

Most importantly, it doesn’t give off a weird odor when you sweat too. Where to Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria. Price: ₦5,500.

NIVEA Men Crème – All Purpose Cream For Men

ADVERTISEMENT

This all-purpose cream is one of NIVEA’s most versatile products, designed for the face, body, and hands. It’s non-greasy and absorbs almost instantly, leaving no sticky feel. The formulation is enriched with Vitamin E, providing intensive care that revitalizes your skin while protecting it from dryness. It’s gentle enough for everyday use and perfect for any season, making it a must-have if you want a single product that covers all your moisturizing needs.

https://www.nivea.com.ng/products/nivea-men-cr%C3%A8me-60010510020780272.html

This cream is ideal for men with active lifestyles who want a quick, effective way to keep their skin hydrated without hassle. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia. Price: ₦14,085

NIVEA Men Revitalising Body Lotion

This revitalizing body lotion is crafted for men who need extra hydration. Enriched with Vitamin C, it helps boost your skin’s natural radiance while providing intensive moisture. Dermatologically tested, this lotion is non-greasy, meaning it absorbs quickly and leaves a fresh finish. The formula is designed to replenish dry or rough skin, leaving it smoother and healthier-looking with consistent use.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://www.nivea.com.ng/products/nivea-men-deep-impact-lotion-40059007050370272.html

If you’re after a lightweight, refreshing lotion that also delivers long-lasting hydration, this is an ideal choice for everyday use. Where to Buy: Shop MANO. Price: ₦3,699.