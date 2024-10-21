That’s where micellar water comes in. Packed with purified water and micelles (tiny oil molecules), it effectively removes impurities while hydrating the skin and acting as a gentle cleanser.
Everyone Is Talking About These Micellar Waters for Acne-free Skin
Did you know that regular water alone isn’t enough to fully clean off makeup? It’s important to properly remove makeup, dirt, and oil from your skin to avoid clogged pores and acne.
Recommended articles
We’ve rounded up highly recommended micellar waters that are perfect for all skin types—including sensitive skin.
Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty World.
The Garnier micellar water is great for sensitive skin. It makes the skin feel clean without leaving makeup residue. Another great thing about this product is that it is cruelty, oil, and alcohol-free and made up of 100% recycled plastic.
Bioderma H20 Micellar Water
Price: ₦12,870. Where to Buy: Shop Urban Skin.
Bioderma H20 Micellar Water is made for sensitive and easily irritated skin. It is soothing and cleansing in one step. It also contains fatty acid esters, repairing the skin's protective layer. According to Byrdie, it leaves skin soft and smooth without feeling flaky and red.
Nivea Perfect and Radiant Eventone 3 in 1 Micellar Water
Price: ₦8,990. Where to Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel.
Nivea Micellar Water is very gentle on the skin, non-greasy, and removes sunscreen and makeup easily. It’s perfect for oily, normal, and combination skin; it is also fragrance-free and enriched with vitamin E.
Simple Micellar Cleansing Water
The simple micellar water is one of the best out there. This lightweight, triple-purified water is rich in vitamins B3, and C, making it soothing. It is suitable for sensitive skin types since it’s free from irritants.
Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.
Skin by Zaron Herbal+ Oil-infused Micellar Cleansing Water
Price: ₦11,780. Where to Buy: Shop Aphrobeauty.
This micellar water is enriched with herbal ingredients like castor oil and aloe vera, which help to remove dirt and impurities from the skin. It dissolves makeup without stripping skin dry and causing a harsh reaction.
With these, you’ll not only remove makeup but also keep your skin clear. Give them a try, and say hello to fresh, radiant skin! Your face will thank you!
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng