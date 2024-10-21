Everyone Is Talking About These Micellar Waters for Acne-free Skin

We’ve rounded up highly recommended micellar waters that are perfect for all skin types—including sensitive skin.

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

https://rhemabeautyshop.com/shop/garnier-micellar-water-sensitive-skin-400ml/

Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Rhema Beauty World.

The Garnier micellar water is great for sensitive skin. It makes the skin feel clean without leaving makeup residue. Another great thing about this product is that it is cruelty, oil, and alcohol-free and made up of 100% recycled plastic.

Bioderma H20 Micellar Water

https://www.urbanskinng.com/shop/bioderma-sensibio-h2o/

Price: ₦12,870. Where to Buy: Shop Urban Skin.

Bioderma H20 Micellar Water is made for sensitive and easily irritated skin. It is soothing and cleansing in one step. It also contains fatty acid esters, repairing the skin's protective layer. According to Byrdie, it leaves skin soft and smooth without feeling flaky and red.

Nivea Perfect and Radiant Eventone 3 in 1 Micellar Water

https://skinpopessentiel.com/products/nivea-perfect-radiant-micellar-3-in-1-cleansing-water-400ml

Price: ₦8,990. Where to Buy: Shop Skin Pop Essentiel.

Nivea Micellar Water is very gentle on the skin, non-greasy, and removes sunscreen and makeup easily. It’s perfect for oily, normal, and combination skin; it is also fragrance-free and enriched with vitamin E.

Simple Micellar Cleansing Water

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/simple-micellar-cleansing-water-water-boost/

The simple micellar water is one of the best out there. This lightweight, triple-purified water is rich in vitamins B3, and C, making it soothing. It is suitable for sensitive skin types since it’s free from irritants.

Price: ₦7,000. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Skin by Zaron Herbal+ Oil-infused Micellar Cleansing Water

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/simple-micellar-cleansing-water-water-boost/

Price: ₦11,780. Where to Buy: Shop Aphrobeauty.

This micellar water is enriched with herbal ingredients like castor oil and aloe vera, which help to remove dirt and impurities from the skin. It dissolves makeup without stripping skin dry and causing a harsh reaction.