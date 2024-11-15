Working out without the right sports bra? That’s a recipe for discomfort, chafing, and constant adjusting. A great sports bra doesn’t just keep everything in place—it helps you focus on the workout itself, not on the discomfort of shifting straps or a lack of support. From breathable materials to the perfect fit, a sports bra can make all the difference in ensuring you feel comfortable, confident, and ready to crush any fitness challenge.
7 Best Gym & Sports Bras for Women
Whether you're flowing through a yoga session, crushing a high-intensity cardio workout, or powering through a long-distance run, having the right support is crucial.
Recommended articles
Here’s a guide to the best sports bras that are guaranteed to keep you stylish and comfortable while breaking a sweat!
Angie Sports Bra
Price: ₦18,999. Where to Buy: GF Fitness
For low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, the Angie Sports Bra offers the perfect blend of comfort and support. Its soft fabric allows for free movement, making it ideal for stretching and poses.
Hanes Sports Bra
Price: ₦16,356.48 Where to Buy: Lulu Lingerie
The Hanes Sport Bra is perfect for everyday wear and light workouts. It combines comfort with a classic design that fits well under any outfit.
Goddess Sports Bra
Price: ₦17,732.93 Where to Buy: Lulu Lingerie
If you want to look good while working out, the Goddess Sports Bra (specifically the Speciality Styles Sports Bra) offers a fashionable option without compromising on support. It’s suitable for both workouts and casual outings.
Basics Corerib Square Bra
Price: ₦32,000. Where to Buy: Basics Lagos
As the name implies, the Corerib sports bra from Basics Lagos is made with seamless ribbed fabric. The company boasts of this product being perfect for medium support workouts with its removable padded cups, mid-thigh length, and sweat-wicking feature to enable the fabric dry sweat faster.
Basics Corerib V Bra
Price: ₦32,000. Where to Buy: Basics Lagos
For the girlies that want to show off some skin/cleavage, then you should get the V variation of the Corerib Bra. It has a scooped neckline and padded cups for that extra oomph.
Toks Cutout Detailed Sports Bra
Price: ₦21,999. Where to Buy: Petals Lagos
The Toks Cutout Detailed Sports Bra is perfect for those high-energy activities that get your heart racing. With its comfy padding and stellar grip, you’ll feel secure and supported no matter how intense your workout gets. Plus, those fabulous crisscross designs and trendy cutouts in the front bring a dash of style to your sporty wardrobe.
Colour Block Sports Bra
Price: ₦18,000. Where to Buy: GF Fitness
This sports bra is perfect for low to medium-impact activities, but my favourite thing about this bra is its flattering design with a trendy criss-cross back and vibrant colour blocks that elevate your workout attire. The padded cups ensure comfort, while the moisture-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and dry during your exercise sessions.
Whether you're engaging in yoga, running, or simply looking for everyday comfort, there's a perfect fit waiting for you. It's time to find your perfect sports bra and elevate your lifestyle experience!