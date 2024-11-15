7 Best Gym & Sports Bras for Women

Here’s a guide to the best sports bras that are guaranteed to keep you stylish and comfortable while breaking a sweat!

Angie Sports Bra

https://nigeria.gffitnesswear.com/products/angie-sports-bra

Price: ₦18,999. Where to Buy: GF Fitness

For low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, the Angie Sports Bra offers the perfect blend of comfort and support. Its soft fabric allows for free movement, making it ideal for stretching and poses.

Hanes Sports Bra

https://lululingerie.ng/product/women-hanes-sport-bra/#

Price: ₦16,356.48 Where to Buy: Lulu Lingerie

The Hanes Sport Bra is perfect for everyday wear and light workouts. It combines comfort with a classic design that fits well under any outfit.

Goddess Sports Bra

https://lululingerie.ng/product/speciality-styles-sports-bra/#

Price: ₦17,732.93 Where to Buy: Lulu Lingerie

If you want to look good while working out, the Goddess Sports Bra (specifically the Speciality Styles Sports Bra) offers a fashionable option without compromising on support. It’s suitable for both workouts and casual outings.

Basics Corerib Square Bra

https://basicslagos.com/products/corerib%E2%84%A2-square-bra?_pos=1&_sid=6c5b63bf4&_ss=r

Price: ₦32,000. Where to Buy: Basics Lagos

As the name implies, the Corerib sports bra from Basics Lagos is made with seamless ribbed fabric. The company boasts of this product being perfect for medium support workouts with its removable padded cups, mid-thigh length, and sweat-wicking feature to enable the fabric dry sweat faster.

Basics Corerib V Bra

https://basicslagos.com/products/corerib%E2%84%A2-v-bra?variant=40088438702264

Price: ₦32,000. Where to Buy: Basics Lagos

For the girlies that want to show off some skin/cleavage, then you should get the V variation of the Corerib Bra. It has a scooped neckline and padded cups for that extra oomph.

Toks Cutout Detailed Sports Bra

https://petalslagos.com/products/toks-cutout-detailed-sports-bra?_pos=4&_psq=sport&_ss=e&_v=1.0

Price: ₦21,999. Where to Buy: Petals Lagos

The Toks Cutout Detailed Sports Bra is perfect for those high-energy activities that get your heart racing. With its comfy padding and stellar grip, you’ll feel secure and supported no matter how intense your workout gets. Plus, those fabulous crisscross designs and trendy cutouts in the front bring a dash of style to your sporty wardrobe.

Colour Block Sports Bra

https://nigeria.gffitnesswear.com/products/color-block-sports-bra?_pos=4&_sid=dd9168e2d&_ss=r

Price: ₦18,000. Where to Buy: GF Fitness

This sports bra is perfect for low to medium-impact activities, but my favourite thing about this bra is its flattering design with a trendy criss-cross back and vibrant colour blocks that elevate your workout attire. The padded cups ensure comfort, while the moisture-wicking fabric helps you stay cool and dry during your exercise sessions.