If You Have Oily Skin, Then You Should Buy These Foundations

If you have oily skin, you know the struggle: regular foundations often turn into a slippery mess, leaving you with a shiny face and makeup that won’t stay put. Luckily, there are foundations specifically designed to control shine, absorb excess oil, and provide a matte finish that lasts.
We've rounded up five of the best foundations for oily skin to help you look fresh and flawless all day!
L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation
Where to Buy: Beautymart.ng Price: ₦7,500.00
First up is the L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation. This one is a favorite for many because it offers medium to full coverage with a nice matte finish. It feels lightweight on the skin and is known for being transfer-resistant, so your makeup stays put.
Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation
Where to Buy: Shop Cocci. Price: ₦82,000
The Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup is a bit pricey, but it's worth its value. This foundation is famous for its staying power—up to 24 hours! It provides full coverage and does a great job of controlling oil.
L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation
Where to Buy: Shop CaretoBeauty Price: ₦28,584.99
When it comes to foundations and powders, L'Oréal is unmatched. They have a True Match Super-Blendable Foundation, which is lightweight and oil-free, making it suitable for oily skin. It offers medium coverage with a natural finish and comes in a wide range of shades.
BareMinerals BarePro Performance Powder Foundation
Where to Buy: Shop My Skincare Mall. Price: ₦31,100
A great powder option is the bareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Powder Foundation. It’s talc-free and provides full coverage with a natural matte finish.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Where to Buy: Shop BeautyMart. Price: ₦55,000
The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a must-try if you want a wide range of shades and long-lasting wear. It offers medium to full coverage with a matte finish.
Too Faced Born This Way Foundation
Where to Buy: Shop BeautyMart Price: ₦45,000.00
Though not specifically marketed as a foundation for oily skin, the Too Faced Born This Way Foundation delivers a beautiful balance of hydration and oil control. With medium to full coverage, it’s perfect for those who want a natural finish that won’t feel heavy on the skin. It’s especially good for those with combination skin who may experience oiliness in specific areas.
