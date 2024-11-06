If You Have Oily Skin, Then You Should Buy These Foundations

We've rounded up five of the best foundations for oily skin to help you look fresh and flawless all day!

L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

L'Oréal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Buy: Beautymart.ng Price: ₦7,500.00

First up is the L'Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Foundation. This one is a favorite for many because it offers medium to full coverage with a nice matte finish. It feels lightweight on the skin and is known for being transfer-resistant, so your makeup stays put.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Estéé Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation

Where to Buy: Shop Cocci. Price: ₦82,000

ADVERTISEMENT

The Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup is a bit pricey, but it's worth its value. This foundation is famous for its staying power—up to 24 hours! It provides full coverage and does a great job of controlling oil.

L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation

L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation

Where to Buy: Shop CaretoBeauty Price: ₦28,584.99

When it comes to foundations and powders, L'Oréal is unmatched. They have a True Match Super-Blendable Foundation, which is lightweight and oil-free, making it suitable for oily skin. It offers medium coverage with a natural finish and comes in a wide range of shades.

ADVERTISEMENT

BareMinerals BarePro Performance Powder Foundation

BareMinerals BarePro Performance Powder Foundation

Where to Buy: Shop My Skincare Mall. Price: ₦31,100

A great powder option is the bareMinerals BarePro Performance Wear Powder Foundation. It’s talc-free and provides full coverage with a natural matte finish.

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Where to Buy: Shop BeautyMart. Price: ₦55,000

The Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is a must-try if you want a wide range of shades and long-lasting wear. It offers medium to full coverage with a matte finish.

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

Too Faced Born This Way Foundation

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Buy: Shop BeautyMart Price: ₦45,000.00