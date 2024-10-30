Fight Sweat And Body Odour With These Deodorants For Men

Whether you’re after a deodorant that prevents sweat, masks odour, or does both, we’ve rounded up nine tried-and-true options to help you stay dry and fresh throughout your busiest days.

Sure Men Quantum Dry Deodorant Spray

Sure is a brand known for delivering quality, and its Quantum Dry Deodorant Spray is no exception. This antiperspirant lives up to its promise, working harder as your day gets more intense. Doesn’t matter if you’re in the gym, navigating Lagos traffic, or fighting through work meetings, you can trust that this deodorant will keep body odour at bay.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/sure-men-quantum-dry-anti-perspirant-spray-250ml/

The 48-hour protection means you won’t need to reapply throughout your busy schedule, making it perfect for men who are always on the go. Price: ₦5,500. Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

Dove Men+Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Clean Comfort

For men who sweat excessively and don’t mind using products with aluminium, Dove Men+Care is a standout option. Its long-lasting formula, combined with Dove’s signature 1/4 moisturizing technology, provides both sweat control and skin care. This stick offers up to 48 hours of odour protection and won’t stain your clothes.

https://tosnigeria.com/shop/dove-mencare-clean-comfort-antiperspirant-250-ml/

With a light, clean scent that lingers even after a workout, this is a go-to option for men who want to feel fresh and comfortable throughout the day. Price: ₦5,500. Where To Buy: Shop TOS Nigeria.

Arm & Hammer Ultra Max Antiperspirant Deodorant

If you’re seeking a natural solution to combat body odour, look no further than Arm & Hammer’s Ultra Max Deodorant. This deodorant relies on the power of baking soda, a known odour-neutraliser, and natural plant extracts to tackle sweat and bacteria buildup.

https://omesbeautymart.com/products/arm-hammer%E2%84%A2-essentials%E2%84%A2-ultramax%E2%84%A2-antiperspirant-deodorant-fresh

While baking soda deodorants can sometimes irritate sensitive skin, Arm & Hammer’s formula is carefully balanced to provide maximum protection without compromising comfort. Price: ₦7,000 (from ₦9,000). Where To Buy: Shop Omes Beauty Mart.

Degree Advanced Antiperspirant Deodorant

Degree Advanced is engineered for those who need heavy-duty protection. With motion-activated technology, it releases extra bursts of freshness the more you move. It’s a great option for men who engage in high-intensity activities or need extra protection on long, busy days.

https://girlyessentials.com.ng/product/degree-advanced-antiperspirant-deodorant-72-hour-protection-stress-control/

The 72-hour sweat and odour protection ensures you stay dry and confident no matter how hectic life gets. Price: ₦13,500. Where To Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

Old Spice Pure Sport High Endurance Deodorant

Old Spice Pure Sport has been a favourite among men for years, and with good reason. This clear, solid stick leaves no residue and provides a strong, long-lasting scent. It’s particularly effective for those who may not sweat a lot but need strong odour protection. Most reviewers also commend this product for not leaving stains on their clothes like most deodorants do.

https://omesbeautymart.com/products/arm-hammer%E2%84%A2-essentials%E2%84%A2-ultramax%E2%84%A2-antiperspirant-deodorant-fresh

It has a great scent that will ensure you smell fresh throughout the day, even after intense workouts. Price: ₦4,000. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega.

Gillette Gel Sport Antiperspirant Gel

If you prefer gel over traditional sticks or sprays, Gillette Clear Gel is an excellent option. Its clear formula means no white marks or residue on clothes, making it perfect for those who want to look sharp in light-coloured shirts.

https://shop.manoapp.com/en/products/9512-gillette-gel-sport-triumph-70ml

This deodorant provides up to 48 hours of sweat and odour protection, making it reliable for any man looking for something strong yet invisible. Price: ₦4,999. Where To Buy: Shop Mano.

Eucerin Deodorant Sensitive Skin 48-Hour Roll-On

For men with sensitive skin, Eucerin’s roll-on deodorant is a top pick. It provides long-lasting protection without irritating the skin, which is particularly important for those prone to reactions from harsher deodorants. It does not contain harmful chemicals like alcohol and it is fragrance-free, perfect for people who are sensitive to smells.

https://www.caretobeauty.com/ng/eucerin-deodorant-roll-on-24h-sensitive-skin-50ml/

With 48-hour protection and a gentle formula, it’s a great choice for everyday use. Price: ₦16,861. Where To Buy: Shop Care To Beauty.

Mitchum Triple Odour Defence Deodorant

Mitchum is another powerhouse in the world of men’s deodorants, offering long-lasting protection against both sweat and odour. The quick-drying formula keeps underarms dry for up to 48 hours, and the scent is fresh without being overpowering.

https://shopmamatega.com/collections/mitchum/products/309978634003

It’s a reliable choice for men who need an extra edge in staying dry and comfortable. Price: ₦2,500. Where To Buy: Shop Mama Tega.

Calvin Klein Obsession Deodorant Stick

For men who want their deodorant to smell like an actual perfume and don’t mind splurging, Calvin Klein’s Obsession Deodorant Stick is the ideal choice. If scent is a priority for you, this luxurious deodorant will not disappoint. While it comes with a higher price tag, the complexity and quality of the formula make it worth every penny. With key notes of cinnamon, vanilla, amber, sandalwood, myrrh, and sage, it offers a rich, warm fragrance.

https://www.thescentsstore.com/products/calvin-klein-obsession-75ml-deodorant-stick-for-men

Some men actually skip applying cologne altogether when using this deodorant. This saves them time and money without compromising on smelling great. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop The Scent Store.