Frankly, there’s nothing hotter than a man confidently wearing the perfect pair of cargo pants that are just the right balance in fit. Did you know that cargo pants have a rich history dating back to 1938, during World War II? They were created for the British Armed Forces,designed to have large side and knee pockets to carry essential gear like first aid supplies, maps, radios, and ammunition.
Say Goodbye to Skinny Jeans—These Cargo Pants Are All You Need
They’re no longer just a fleeting trend from the 90s; they’re the new normal, and they’re here to stay.
Recommended articles
Today, cargo pants are synonymous with the Y2K fashion movement and have become a stylish essential that every man should have in his wardrobe. They are versatile, practical, effortlessly stylish, and they cater to all tastes—from baggy to fitted, flamboyant to simple.
Here’s a curated selection of cargo pants that will boost your style and suit a variety of preferences.
Difransel Multi Pocket Cargo Pants
These pants are an excellent choice for men that want both style and practicality in their wardrobe. It has a modern design with multiple pockets which gives you more than enough space to carry your everyday essentials like your keys, snacks, AirPods and others as you move around.
Something that the typical pair of jeans wouldn’t allow. It also has brown pockets which makes it a contrast to the black pants and standout. Price: ₦30,250. Where To Buy: Shop Garm Island.
Sean Cargo Pants In Green
If you’re looking to inject a rugged, outdoorsy vibe into your wardrobe, these green cargo pants are an ideal pick. It has a slim fit that makes you look sharp and its pockets are in the right size, not too big and not too small. It’s the pair of pants in your wardrobe that does it all.
Style it with a vintage tee and chunky sneakers for a nostalgic 90s streetwear look, or dress it up with a black blazer and loafers for a semi-casual vibe. Plus, they’re incredibly affordable—what’s not to love? Price: ₦33,000. Where To Buy: Shop Garm Island.
Difransel Banan Cargo Pants In Grey
The Difransel Banan Cargo Pants in grey will give you a sleek, versatile look because they’re easy to style and can be worn to multiple occasions. Designed with a slim fit and tapered leg, these cargo pants are all shades of cool and they add a touch of sophistication to a casual classic.
Featuring multiple spacious pockets, including side cargo pockets, back pockets, and standard front pockets, these pants give you more than enough room to play. They’re a great and practical choice for everyday wear. For styling, you can pair it with a simple white long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers for a clean, monochromatic look.
These cargo pants are perfect for a variety of occasions, from casual outings and weekend brunches to more relaxed office environments. Price: ₦38,500. Where To Buy: Shop Garm Island.
Denim Republic Cargo Pants With Drawstring In Washed Black
The Denim Republic Cargo Pants with drawstring in washed black give you comfort with a streetwear vibe. Its washed black colour gives it a slightly worn-in look which adds to its character and makes it easy to pair with various outfits. These pants also have multiple pockets, including large cargo pockets on the sides and standard pockets, adding to its rugged aesthetic.
The adjustable drawstring waist gives you added comfort and a customizable fit, great for laid-back weekends. Price: ₦41,250. Where To Buy: Shop Garm Island.
GS Relaxed Fit Cargo Trousers
Are they cargo pants or comfy loungewear? With these relaxed-fit trousers from Garmspot, you can’t quite tell. It’s perfect for days spent binge-watching Netflix or running errands in style, the material is soft and lightweight which ensures you’re comfortable throughout the day.
And don’t forget to check for discounts when you shop through the link below! Price: ₦24,188. Where To Buy: Shop Garmspot.
Vantablack Cargo Pants
For those who crave an edgy streetwear look, the Vantablack Cargo Pants are the epitome of style. Made from deep black fabric with strategically placed pockets secured by snap buttons, these relaxed-fit trousers give you comfort without sacrificing an ounce of trendiness.
Style them with a black turtleneck and combat boots for a chic look, or go for a more casual skater boy, streetwear vibe with a graphic tee and sneakers. Price: ₦53,750. Where To Buy: Shop Garmspot.
Soft Cargo Pants
A combination of utility and comfort, these soft cargo pants are great for anyone who loves a casual, laid-back style. Made from a lightweight, breathable fabric, its perfect for warmer weather or layering during the colder months. Its relaxed fit and soft texture makes it feel like your favourite lounge pants but with the added cargo detailing of course.
Pair it with a hoodie and high-top trainers for a sporty weekend look, or with a denim jacket and boots. Price: ₦21,500. Where To Buy: Shop Garmspot.
Cargo pants have certainly come a long way, from the battlegrounds of World War II to today’s streetwear scene. Whether you’re into bold, statement styles or classic, everyday looks, there’s a pair out there for you.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng