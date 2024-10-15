7 Hand Creams You Need for Baby-Soft Hands (No More Dryness!)

L'OCCITANE Almond Delicious Hands

If you're looking for luxury in a tube, L'OCCITANE Almond Delicious Hands delivers exactly that. Infused with the rich and nourishing properties of almond milk and almond oil, this hand cream doesn’t just hydrate—it also leaves a subtle almond fragrance that feels indulgent.

Price: ₦17,000. Where To Buy: Shop Essenza.

You’ll love it because its velvety texture absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Almond oil is known for softening and nourishing the skin, making this cream perfect for anyone looking for that smooth, silky feel. For those who want their hand cream to feel as pampering as it is effective, this one is a must-have.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Unscented Hand Cream

For hands that need serious moisture, Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Concentrated Unscented Hand Cream is a powerhouse. Originally designed to protect Norwegian fishermen from extreme weather conditions, this hand cream is perfect for intensely dry, cracked skin.

Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.

It’s packed with glycerin, a potent moisturizing agent that attracts moisture to the skin, helping to heal dryness. A little goes a long way—just a small amount can soothe and hydrate even the driest of hands. This cream is all about function, making it ideal for users seeking long-lasting moisture without any frills.

Neutriherbs Retinol Smooth and Soften Hand Cream

The Neutriherbs Retinol Smooth and Soften Hand Cream can give your hands a youthful and rejuvenated appearance. Retinol, known for its ability to stimulate skin renewal and enhance texture, works to reduce fine lines, making it a great choice for those looking to maintain smooth, soft hands over time.

Its lightweight, non-greasy formula makes it ideal for daily use, allowing you to reapply throughout the day without feeling weighed down by oily residue. Price: ₦6,000. Where To Buy: Shop Neutriherbs.

The cream doesn’t just focus on anti-ageing; it’s also packed with moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and glycerin, which keep your skin hydrated and protected. While the retinol helps improve elasticity and promote cell turnover, the cream ensures your hands remain nourished and supple, counteracting any dryness or roughness.

Oriflame Nourishing Hand Cream with Organic Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has long been known for its deeply moisturizing and nourishing properties, and the Oriflame Nourishing Hand Cream with Organic Coconut Oil brings this magic to your hands. This rich cream hydrates while also protecting the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Price: ₦6,190. Where To Buy: Shop Oriflame.

Organic coconut oil is naturally rich in fatty acids, making it an excellent choice for repairing dry and rough skin. This hand cream has a pleasant, tropical coconut scent, that reminds me of being at the beach. It's also lightweight which means fast absorption, so you’re not left with greasy hands.

Great for anyone who loves natural ingredients and needs a hydration boost throughout the day.

CeraVe’s Therapeutic Hand Cream is designed with dermatologists, so you know you’re getting a product that delivers on skin health. This cream is perfect for hands that not only need moisture but also a little extra care to restore the skin barrier.

If you suffer from frequent dryness or irritation, this therapeutic cream will help repair your skin while providing all-day hydration. Price: ₦37,000. Where To Buy: Shop My Skin Plug.

Why you’ll love it? It contains three essential ceramides that help restore the skin’s natural barrier and lock in moisture. The product is developed with MVE technology for a slow release of moisture throughout the day, ensuring long-lasting hydration. It’s fragrance-free and non-irritating, making it ideal for sensitive or eczema-prone skin.

Palmer's is known for their use of cocoa butter in creating rich, nourishing skincare products, and their Cocoa Butter Intensive Relief Hand Cream is no exception. This formula is perfect for those who need deep hydration without the greasiness.

Cocoa butter, the key ingredient, is packed with antioxidants and provides a protective layer to lock in moisture. It is Ideal for rough, dry, or cracked skin, it softens and heals your hands over time. It’s fast-absorbing, making it great for frequent use throughout the day.

This hand cream is a fan favourite for anyone dealing with persistently dry hands, and its subtle cocoa scent adds a comforting touch. Price: ₦7,000. Where To Buy: Shop Cocci.

Nivea 3-In-1 Repair Hand Cream

Nivea’s 3-In-1 Repair Hand Cream is a versatile option that provides everything you need in one tube: it moisturizes, repairs, and protects. It’s designed for those who need effective hand care on the go without sacrificing hydration.

Why you’ll love it? It is formulated with Nivea's Hydra IQ technology, which helps to improve skin hydration and provides a 24-hour moisture boost. This cream repairs and soothes dry, rough hands, leaving them noticeably smoother after just a few uses. Its non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, perfect for people on the move.

If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable hand cream that tackles dryness while protecting your skin, this is a solid option.