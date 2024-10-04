Get Kissable Lips with this Lip Care Routine

I follow a two-step lip care routine that ensures my lips are not only soft but also evenly toned and well-hydrated. I’ve noticed that exfoliating and hydrating consistently has helped keep my lips from getting flaky or cracked, even in dry weather.

Here’s how I do it:

Step 1: Lip Scrubs

Exfoliating your lips is a game-changer! A good lip scrub helps slough off dead skin cells and creates a smooth base, making your lips look soft and plump.

I use the Arami Paradise scrub at least twice a week, usually at night, to ensure my lips are silky smooth before applying any balms or masks. However, in the mornings, I go over my lips gently with a wet toothbrush after brushing. You can literally feel the difference when you’re done.

Step 2: Lip Masks

After exfoliating, I always follow up with a lip mask. Just like face masks, lip masks provide an intense boost of moisture and help repair any damage. If you're serious about maintaining soft, kissable lips, a lip mask is a must in your routine.

I swear by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It’s a cult favourite for a reason. It has this thick, balm-like texture that just melts into your lips. What I love the most is how it feels—super rich, but not greasy, and it absorbs quickly so you don’t have that sticky feeling overnight.

The best part? I wake up with noticeably softer, plumper lips. It’s like an overnight transformation. And the scent—let me tell you—it’s a mix of berries that smells amazing. What really sets it apart is how it tackles both dryness and annoying fine lines. It comes in many delicious flavours, ranging from Gummy Bear to Grapefruit.

https://www.beautyhutafrica.com/product/6049b51f-9276-4ef5-943f-c1dc132e179d

I apply a generous amount before bed, and by morning, my lips feel incredibly smooth and hydrated. I’ve noticed it not only makes my lips softer but also keeps them hydrated long-term, which means less flaking and peeling. Price: ₦32,200. Where to Buy: Shop Beauty Hut.

Step 3: Lip Oils

If you love the look of glossy lips but hate how thick or sticky some products can be, lip oils are worth trying. What makes lip oils special is that they not only add a beautiful sheen to your lips but also nourish and moisturize. Most lip oils are packed with natural oils like jojoba oil, argan oil, or vitamin E, which deeply hydrate and repair your lips.

One of the things I love about lip oils is that they’re super versatile. You can wear them alone for a natural, dewy look or layer them over lipstick to add shine and moisture. Some even have a slight tint, so you get a pop of colour with all the nourishing benefits.

In my routine, I love applying lip oil after exfoliating my lips or using a lip mask. It’s like sealing in all the moisture and adding a glossy finish. You’ll notice that they leave your lips looking fuller and more hydrated, almost like a plumping effect because of how well they smooth and soften your lips.

https://omaricode.com/collections/lip-care/products/pineberry-lip-treatment-oil

If you’re new to lip oils, I’d recommend starting with something like Omaricode’s Lip Treatment Oil. They give your lips that perfect glossed finish without sacrificing hydration. Price: ₦5,950. Where to Buy: Shop Omari Code.

Step 4: Lip Balms

You know how important a good lip balm is, especially when you're constantly on the go. I keep a balm in every bag, pocket, and drawer. Whether I'm prepping for makeup or just moisturizing throughout the day, a quality balm is the foundation of my lip care routine.

https://peronabeauty.com/product/nivea-original-lip-balm/

For budget-friendly options, Nivea has an affordable range for those who like clear sheen or tinted moisture. The Nivea Original Lip Balm (shop here!) is made with natural oils and shea butter that keeps lips moisturized for hours. It also comes in Blackberry Shine, Fruity Watermelon Shine, Strawberry Shine and Hydro Care. Price: ₦3,300 Where to Buy: Shop Perona Beauty.

Eucerin Acute Lip Balm has become my secret weapon for achieving soft, healthy lips, especially when they need that extra love.

https://cocorosey.net/products/acute-lip-balm?_pos=12&_fid=f26404f16&_ss=c

Whenever my lips start to feel dry or cracked, I know I can count on this balm to come to the rescue, particularly during Harmattan or after spending hours in the sun. Price: ₦10,000. Where to Buy: Shop Coco Rosey.