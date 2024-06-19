5 long-lasting lipsticks you can wear throughout the day

Here's the rundown of the best long-lasting lipstick.

1. MAC Cosmetics matte lipstick

This classic glides on smoothly, leaving a comfortable, moisturising, non-drying matte finish that lasts for hours. The traditional bullet tip allows for precise application without a lip liner, and the wide shade range caters to every skin tone. It is also perfect for everyday wear. Check it out here.

2. Maybelline super stay liquid lipstick

This lipstick delivers a high-impact colour with a single swipe. The arrow-tip applicator ensures precise application and full coverage, giving a comfortable, matte finish. We found it here.

3. Dior rouge Dior forever transfer-proof lipstick

This lipstick is definitely on the pricey side. It layers perfectly and is enriched with red peony extract and jojoba oil. It hydrates and comforts your lips while providing stunning colour. It dries down to a completely transfer-proof, soft matte finish, eliminating the need for constant reapplication. Check it out here.

4. Pat McGrath Labs matte trance lipstick

This luxurious lipstick has a velvety, smooth texture and a stunning range of shades, from rose pinks to deep reds (though lighter nudes are missing). Highly pigmented, it delivers rich colour in a single swipe. We loved the minimal transfer and the comfortable, nourishing feel. Check it out here.

5. Fenty Beauty stunna lip paint long wear fluid lip colour

