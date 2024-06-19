ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 long-lasting lipsticks you can wear throughout the day

Temi Iwalaiye

One of the problems with wearing lipstick is finding one that lasts a long time and doesn’t fade.

5 best long lasting lipsticks
5 best long lasting lipsticks

The perfect matte lipstick that stays for a long time and flatters your lips. Editors at People tested some of the best to find champions for comfort, colour, and long-lasting wear.

Recommended articles

Here's the rundown of the best long-lasting lipstick.

MAC Matte Lipstick [mac]
MAC Matte Lipstick [mac] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This classic glides on smoothly, leaving a comfortable, moisturising, non-drying matte finish that lasts for hours. The traditional bullet tip allows for precise application without a lip liner, and the wide shade range caters to every skin tone. It is also perfect for everyday wear. Check it out here.

Maybelline Superstay [ultabeauty]
Maybelline Superstay [ultabeauty] Pulse Nigeria

This lipstick delivers a high-impact colour with a single swipe. The arrow-tip applicator ensures precise application and full coverage, giving a comfortable, matte finish. We found it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dior rouge Dior forever transfer-proof lipstick [Dior]
Dior rouge Dior forever transfer-proof lipstick [Dior] Pulse Nigeria

This lipstick is definitely on the pricey side. It layers perfectly and is enriched with red peony extract and jojoba oil. It hydrates and comforts your lips while providing stunning colour. It dries down to a completely transfer-proof, soft matte finish, eliminating the need for constant reapplication. Check it out here.

Pat McGrath Labs matte trance lipstick [Pat McGrath Labs]
Pat McGrath Labs matte trance lipstick [Pat McGrath Labs] Pulse Nigeria

This luxurious lipstick has a velvety, smooth texture and a stunning range of shades, from rose pinks to deep reds (though lighter nudes are missing). Highly pigmented, it delivers rich colour in a single swipe. We loved the minimal transfer and the comfortable, nourishing feel. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fenty Beauty [Ubuy]
Fenty Beauty [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty delivers a pop of colour with this one-swipe liquid lipstick. While the unique triangular applicator takes some getting used to, a little goes a long way for intense pigmentation. See it here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 best long lasting lipsticks

5 long-lasting lipsticks you can wear throughout the day

Best soaps for sensitive skin

The best soaps for sensitive skin

The hydro flask is one of the best water bottles

Why every busy person needs a water bottle like this

Style tricks that make your belly flat [kishaproject]

Style tricks to make your tummy look flat