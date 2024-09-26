5 Fun Things To Do For Your Birthday That’s Not Dinner and Drinks

Here are five ideas for your next birthday party:

Get Creative with a Pottery Class

Ever wanted to be an artist? A pottery class is a great way to celebrate your birthday while trying something new! You can choose from pottery, cooking, or even cocktail mixing classes—each offering a chance to learn something new and walk away with a gift to yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pottery by Ablesworth offers taster classes for ₦20,000 (1-2 hours). They also have sculpting classes for ₦25,000 during the week and ₦30,000 on Sundays. For kids under 10, it’s ₦15,000 (Mon-Sat) or ₦20,000 (Sundays). Check them out on Instagram

Try an Escape Room

Gather your friends for a escape room challenge! It’s the perfect blend of excitement and teamwork that’s sure to spark laughter and great memories.

In Lagos, Escape 33 offers three themed rooms designed to challenge your wit and creativity. With various scenarios to choose from, groups can immerse themselves in a thrilling adventure while racing against the clock to escape. Sherlock Holmes, Ark Raider or Prison Break, which room would you try to escape from?

ADVERTISEMENT

Got a competitive edge? A birthday game night could be your ticket to a night of laughter and good vibes! Dust off those board games, cards, and trivia questions, and challenge your friends—all in the comfort of your home.

http://www.theajalastore.com/products/never-have-i-ever-nigerian-edition-game/431561

Price: ₦8,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Ajala Store.

https://rhbooks.com.ng/product/how-nigerian-are-you-2nd-edition/

Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sip, Paint, and Celebrate

Why not combine art and wine for a relaxing birthday experience? Join a sip-and-paint session where you can create your own masterpiece while sipping your favorite wine. You don’t need to be the next Picasso—just bring your creativity and enjoy the process!

Try Something New—Like Kayaking

Feeling adventurous? Why not try your hand at something new? Whether it’s learning to kayak or trying your hands at archery or golf, diving into a new hobby can make for a memorable birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT