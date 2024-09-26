So why not break free from the usual and explore something different this year? If you're pondering what to do on your special day and feeling unsure where to start, you’re not alone!
5 Fun Things To Do For Your Birthday That’s Not Dinner and Drinks
Birthdays should be about creating unforgettable memories and doing what truly makes you happy. For some, birthdays mean big parties filled with friends, while for others, it’s all about enjoying an afternoon to themselves.
Here are five ideas for your next birthday party:
Get Creative with a Pottery Class
Ever wanted to be an artist? A pottery class is a great way to celebrate your birthday while trying something new! You can choose from pottery, cooking, or even cocktail mixing classes—each offering a chance to learn something new and walk away with a gift to yourself.
Pottery by Ablesworth offers taster classes for ₦20,000 (1-2 hours). They also have sculpting classes for ₦25,000 during the week and ₦30,000 on Sundays. For kids under 10, it’s ₦15,000 (Mon-Sat) or ₦20,000 (Sundays). Check them out on Instagram
Try an Escape Room
Gather your friends for a escape room challenge! It’s the perfect blend of excitement and teamwork that’s sure to spark laughter and great memories.
In Lagos, Escape 33 offers three themed rooms designed to challenge your wit and creativity. With various scenarios to choose from, groups can immerse themselves in a thrilling adventure while racing against the clock to escape. Sherlock Holmes, Ark Raider or Prison Break, which room would you try to escape from?
Got a competitive edge? A birthday game night could be your ticket to a night of laughter and good vibes! Dust off those board games, cards, and trivia questions, and challenge your friends—all in the comfort of your home.
Price: ₦8,000. Where to Buy: Shop The Ajala Store.
Price: ₦12,500. Where to Buy: Shop Roving Heights.
Sip, Paint, and Celebrate
Why not combine art and wine for a relaxing birthday experience? Join a sip-and-paint session where you can create your own masterpiece while sipping your favorite wine. You don’t need to be the next Picasso—just bring your creativity and enjoy the process!
Try Something New—Like Kayaking
Feeling adventurous? Why not try your hand at something new? Whether it’s learning to kayak or trying your hands at archery or golf, diving into a new hobby can make for a memorable birthday.
Whether you decide to host a game night, take a pottery class, or just enjoy some quiet time, the key is to choose something that fits your vibe. Explore the options mentioned, pick a few that resonate with you, and make the day your own.
