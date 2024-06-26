ADVERTISEMENT
5 creams that fix enlarged pores and make your skin smoother

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you notice that your skin has open pores?

Creams that make your pore smoother
While pores are a natural part of your skin, their size and visibility can be a concern. If it looks too wide, then you should try to fix it.

The good news is that you can't just shrink them completely; you can also make them appear less noticeable.

[Paula's choice]
This BHA toner with 2% salicylic acid gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and soothes the skin. It's ideal for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin. Check it out here.

Fenty skin fat water pore-refining toner serum [essenza]
This multitasking product balances oil production, fades dark spots, and reduces shine. It contains niacinamide, which helps strengthen the skin barrier.

We found it here.

[InstaNatural glycolic acid toner]
This option utilises AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) to dissolve sebum and dead skin cells, while witch hazel controls oil production and vitamin C brightens. Be cautious if you have sensitive skin due to the multiple ingredients. Check it out here.

bioderma sebium pore refiner corrective care [caretobeauty]
This French pharmacy favourite uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and silica powder to absorb excess oil, leaving a matte finish. It works well under makeup but is not cruelty-free. See it here.

AlphaRet Clearing Serum [Skinbetter]
This dermatologist-recommended BHA serum combines AHAs, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and retinol to improve skin tone, texture, and pore appearance. It also contains antioxidants and moisturisers to minimise irritation. Check it out.

