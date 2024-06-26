While pores are a natural part of your skin, their size and visibility can be a concern. If it looks too wide, then you should try to fix it.
5 creams that fix enlarged pores and make your skin smoother
Do you notice that your skin has open pores?
Recommended articles
The good news is that you can't just shrink them completely; you can also make them appear less noticeable.
1. Paula's Choice pore-refining treatment
This BHA toner with 2% salicylic acid gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and soothes the skin. It's ideal for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin. Check it out here.
2. Fenty skin fat water pore-refining toner serum
This multitasking product balances oil production, fades dark spots, and reduces shine. It contains niacinamide, which helps strengthen the skin barrier.
We found it here.
3. InstaNatural glycolic acid toner
This option utilises AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) to dissolve sebum and dead skin cells, while witch hazel controls oil production and vitamin C brightens. Be cautious if you have sensitive skin due to the multiple ingredients. Check it out here.
4. Bioderma sébium pore refiner
This French pharmacy favourite uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and silica powder to absorb excess oil, leaving a matte finish. It works well under makeup but is not cruelty-free. See it here.
5. SkinBetter science alpha-ret clearing serum
This dermatologist-recommended BHA serum combines AHAs, salicylic acid, niacinamide, and retinol to improve skin tone, texture, and pore appearance. It also contains antioxidants and moisturisers to minimise irritation. Check it out.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng