5 creams that fix enlarged pores and make your skin smoother

1. Paula's Choice pore-refining treatment

This BHA toner with 2% salicylic acid gently exfoliates, unclogs pores, and soothes the skin. It's ideal for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin.

2. Fenty skin fat water pore-refining toner serum

This multitasking product balances oil production, fades dark spots, and reduces shine. It contains niacinamide, which helps strengthen the skin barrier.

3. InstaNatural glycolic acid toner

This option utilises AHAs (glycolic and lactic acid) to dissolve sebum and dead skin cells, while witch hazel controls oil production and vitamin C brightens. Be cautious if you have sensitive skin due to the multiple ingredients.

4. Bioderma sébium pore refiner

This French pharmacy favourite uses salicylic acid to exfoliate and silica powder to absorb excess oil, leaving a matte finish. It works well under makeup but is not cruelty-free.

5. SkinBetter science alpha-ret clearing serum

