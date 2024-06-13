The best soaps for sensitive skin

Looking for a gentle yet effective way to cleanse your skin? Check out these soaps for sensitive skin.

Dove Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

This hypoallergenic bar is fragrance-free and formulated with ¼ moisturising cream to gently cleanse and nourish your skin without leaving it dry or tight. Perfect for sensitive or super-dry skin. Get it here.

Shea Moisture African Black Soap

This bar soap is a great choice for those struggling with body acne. Its natural ingredients, including shea butter, aloe, and oats, soothe irritated skin while tackling blemishes. Gentle enough for even those with eczema-prone skin. See the price here.

Simple Pure Soap for Sensitive Skin

This fragrance-free, colour-free cleanser lives up to its name. Dermatologically tested and gentle enough for the whole family, even babies, it cleanses and purifies without irritation. Get it here.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar

