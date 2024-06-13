ADVERTISEMENT
The best soaps for sensitive skin

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s a guide to the best soaps for sensitive skin.

Many people struggle to find the right soap for their skin because they always have an allergic reaction to the soap they buy.

Looking for a gentle yet effective way to cleanse your skin? Check out these soaps for sensitive skin.

Dove beauty soap [jumia]
Dove beauty soap [jumia] Pulse Nigeria

This hypoallergenic bar is fragrance-free and formulated with ¼ moisturising cream to gently cleanse and nourish your skin without leaving it dry or tight. Perfect for sensitive or super-dry skin. Get it here.

Shea Moisture African Black Soap [ubuynigeria]
Shea Moisture African Black Soap [ubuynigeria] Pulse Nigeria

This bar soap is a great choice for those struggling with body acne. Its natural ingredients, including shea butter, aloe, and oats, soothe irritated skin while tackling blemishes. Gentle enough for even those with eczema-prone skin. See the price here.

Simple soap for sensitive skin [Jumia]
Simple soap for sensitive skin [Jumia] Pulse Nigeria

This fragrance-free, colour-free cleanser lives up to its name. Dermatologically tested and gentle enough for the whole family, even babies, it cleanses and purifies without irritation. Get it here.

Cerave hydrating cleanser [amazon]
Cerave hydrating cleanser [amazon] Pulse Nigeria
This fragrance-free bar is packed with hyaluronic acid for moisture and ceramides to help your skin retain it. It is suitable for all skin types and leaves your body feeling soft and hydrated. Bonus: gentle enough for your face too. Check it out here.

The best soaps for sensitive skin

