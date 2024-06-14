Here are the 5 best drinks for weight loss.

1. Green Tea

Green tea has a lot of health benefits, and for good reason.

It's one of the best drinks for weight loss, in addition to being a potent source of other nutrients and healthy antioxidants.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that drinking green tea reduces body weight and body fat.

2. Hibiscus tea or zobo

Different researchers state that hibiscus tea may help with weight loss and prevent obesity. According to one study, hibiscus extract decreased body mass, body fat, and body weight.

3. Ginger Tea

Ginger is well-known as a spice and herbal remedy for conditions like nausea, colds, and arthritis. Both human and animal studies suggest ginger also aids in weight loss. For example, rats on a high-fat diet with 5% ginger powder for four weeks showed significant reductions in body weight and improvements in HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels.

4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks

Apple cider vinegar, which contains acetic acid, may stimulate weight loss by decreasing insulin levels, improving metabolism, suppressing appetite, and burning fat. Animal studies suggest acetic acid can prevent weight gain and decrease fat accumulation. However, apple cider vinegar should be consumed sparingly to avoid eroding teeth, always followed by rinsing with water.

5. Coffee