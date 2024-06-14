When it comes to losing weight, you might need to ditch soft drinks and alcoholic drinks and pick up some healthy drinks.
5 best drinks for weight loss
Are you on a weight-loss journey and wondering what’s the best drink for you?
Here are the 5 best drinks for weight loss.
1. Green Tea
Green tea has a lot of health benefits, and for good reason.
It's one of the best drinks for weight loss, in addition to being a potent source of other nutrients and healthy antioxidants.
Numerous studies have demonstrated that drinking green tea reduces body weight and body fat.
2. Hibiscus tea or zobo
Different researchers state that hibiscus tea may help with weight loss and prevent obesity. According to one study, hibiscus extract decreased body mass, body fat, and body weight.
3. Ginger Tea
Ginger is well-known as a spice and herbal remedy for conditions like nausea, colds, and arthritis. Both human and animal studies suggest ginger also aids in weight loss. For example, rats on a high-fat diet with 5% ginger powder for four weeks showed significant reductions in body weight and improvements in HDL (“good”) cholesterol levels.
4. Apple Cider Vinegar Drinks
Apple cider vinegar, which contains acetic acid, may stimulate weight loss by decreasing insulin levels, improving metabolism, suppressing appetite, and burning fat. Animal studies suggest acetic acid can prevent weight gain and decrease fat accumulation. However, apple cider vinegar should be consumed sparingly to avoid eroding teeth, always followed by rinsing with water.
5. Coffee
Coffee, popular worldwide for boosting energy and mood, contains caffeine, a stimulant that may benefit weight loss. Coffee can reduce energy intake and boost metabolism. One study with 33 overweight adults found that those who drank coffee with 6 mg of caffeine per kilogramme of body weight consumed significantly fewer calories than those who drank less caffeine or none.
