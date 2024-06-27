ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

5 best bags for working class women to take to the office

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are the best office bags for women.

Best bags for working class women
Best bags for working class women

The best handbag for work will depend on many things, such as your career, personal style, and carrying capacity.

Recommended articles

Examine the bag's dimensions and weight. A bag that is too big or hefty to carry all day won’t be convenient. You should buy a bag that’s made of sturdy long-lasting material, like nylon or leather and has a cosy strap.

Check that there are enough segments in the bag to keep your items organised.

ADVERTISEMENT
Leather tote bag [libertian]
Leather tote bag [libertian] Pulse Nigeria

A tote bag is a versatile option that can hold a lot of stuff. It's perfect for carrying your laptop, notebooks, files, and other essentials. Check a tote bag here and here.

Satchel bags [etsy]
Satchel bags [etsy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A satchel bag is a structured bag with a flat bottom and a flap closure. It's a good option for professional settings.

Doctor's bag [medium]
Doctor's bag [medium] Pulse Nigeria

A doctor's bag is similar to a satchel bag, but it has a wider opening and a more rounded shape. It's a very stylish option for work. Check it out here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Crossbody bag [jumia]
Crossbody bag [jumia] Pulse Nigeria

A crossbody bag is a small bag that is worn across the body. It's a good option for convenience when you want your hands to be free. Check out this crossbody bag.

Briefcase for women [bostanten]
Briefcase for women [bostanten] Pulse Nigeria

A briefcase is a traditional option for professional settings. It's typically made of leather and has a structured shape. See it on here.

ADVERTISEMENT

.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Creams that make your pore smoother

5 creams that fix enlarged pores and make your skin smoother

Best bags for working class women

5 best bags for working class women to take to the office

5 best types of engagement rings according to your type of fingers

5 best types of engagement rings for your type of finger