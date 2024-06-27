The best handbag for work will depend on many things, such as your career, personal style, and carrying capacity.
5 best bags for working class women to take to the office
Here are the best office bags for women.
Recommended articles
Examine the bag's dimensions and weight. A bag that is too big or hefty to carry all day won’t be convenient. You should buy a bag that’s made of sturdy long-lasting material, like nylon or leather and has a cosy strap.
Check that there are enough segments in the bag to keep your items organised.
The following are some of the best bags for working women:
1. Tote bag
A tote bag is a versatile option that can hold a lot of stuff. It's perfect for carrying your laptop, notebooks, files, and other essentials. Check a tote bag here and here.
2. Satchel bag
A satchel bag is a structured bag with a flat bottom and a flap closure. It's a good option for professional settings.
3. Doctor's bag
A doctor's bag is similar to a satchel bag, but it has a wider opening and a more rounded shape. It's a very stylish option for work. Check it out here.
4. Crossbody bag
A crossbody bag is a small bag that is worn across the body. It's a good option for convenience when you want your hands to be free. Check out this crossbody bag.
5. Briefcase
A briefcase is a traditional option for professional settings. It's typically made of leather and has a structured shape. See it on here.
.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng