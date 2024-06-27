5 best bags for working class women to take to the office

Examine the bag's dimensions and weight. A bag that is too big or hefty to carry all day won’t be convenient. You should buy a bag that’s made of sturdy long-lasting material, like nylon or leather and has a cosy strap.

Check that there are enough segments in the bag to keep your items organised.

The following are some of the best bags for working women:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Tote bag

Pulse Nigeria

A tote bag is a versatile option that can hold a lot of stuff. It's perfect for carrying your laptop, notebooks, files, and other essentials. Check a tote bag here and here.

2. Satchel bag

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

A satchel bag is a structured bag with a flat bottom and a flap closure. It's a good option for professional settings.

3. Doctor's bag

Pulse Nigeria

A doctor's bag is similar to a satchel bag, but it has a wider opening and a more rounded shape. It's a very stylish option for work. Check it out here.

4. Crossbody bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

A crossbody bag is a small bag that is worn across the body. It's a good option for convenience when you want your hands to be free. Check out this crossbody bag.

5. Briefcase

Pulse Nigeria

A briefcase is a traditional option for professional settings. It's typically made of leather and has a structured shape. See it on here.

ADVERTISEMENT