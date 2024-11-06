10 Best Tecno Phones for Every Budget

Tecno has created a lineup that balances quality, affordability, and features, catering to various needs and budgets. Whether you’re after a high-end device or an entry-level phone, there’s a Tecno phone for you.

Here are the 10 best Tecno phones, with prices and where to buy them.

Tecno Pop 7

Where to Buy: Skit Store Price: ₦88,700.00

Next is the Tecno Pop 7, priced at around ₦88,5700. This entry-level smartphone features a 6.56-inch HD+ display, making it great for casual browsing and chatting with friends. With 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable, of course), it's perfect for first-time smartphone users or anyone who just needs something simple.

Tecno Spark 10

Where to Buy: Dirigible Price: ₦98,700.00

If you love apps and anything multimedia, then the Tecno Spark 10 was made for you. It has a stunning 6.6-inch HD+ display and comes with 4GB of RAM and a whopping 128GB of storage, so you can store all your favourite apps and photos without a hitch. The camera system is pretty impressive too, capturing beautiful shots for your Instagram feed.

Tecno Pop 8

Where to Buy: SLOT NG Price: ₦114,800.00

If you’re on a budget, the Tecno Pop 8 is an excellent option. This phone boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch HD+ display, perfect for watching videos or scrolling through social media. With 3GB of RAM (and you can expand it to 6GB) plus 64GB of storage (also expandable), it’s got enough power for your everyday tasks.

Plus, that hefty 5000mAh battery means you can keep using it all day without worrying about finding a charger. If selfies or taking random photos is your thing, you'll love the dual rear camera setup!

Tecno Camon 18i

Where to Buy: Syngnifictech Price: ₦122,000.00

If photography is your passion, check out the Tecno Camon 18i. This device boasts a fantastic camera performance paired with a lovely 6.6-inch HD+ display. With its impressive AI-enhanced camera features and generous storage (4GB RAM and 128GB expandable), it's perfect for capturing memories on the go.

Tecno Pop 7 Pro

Where to Buy: Jumia Price: ₦ 140,000

On a tighter budget? The Tecno Pop 7 Pro, is an entry-level smartphone that covers all the basics. It’s perfect for first-time smartphone users or anyone looking for an affordable option.





Tecno Spark 9 Pro

Where to Buy: Just Fones Price: ₦130,000

If gaming is your thing, check out the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. This phone has a large HD+ display that really brings your games to life! It comes with up to 4GB of RAM and dual rear cameras that are great for snapping pics while you're out and about. The Spark series balances price and performance beautifully—perfect for gamers on a budget!

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Where to Buy: Strix Price: ₦ 128,500

The Tecno Spark 10 Pro is an excellent choice for those on a budget.It delivers good performance for everyday tasks like browsing social media and streaming videos without putting a strain on your wallet.

Tecno Pova Neo

Where to Buy: 3C Hub Price: 223,300

The Tecno Pova Neo offers a large battery that ensures you stay powered throughout your busy day. It’s perfect for users who are always on the go and need a reliable device that won’t let them down.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro

Where to Buy: Strix Price: ₦215,000.00

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is ideal for photography enthusiasts who want to capture stunning images with its excellent camera features.

Tecno Camon 20

Where to Buy: Strix Price: ₦265,000

This phone is selfie-perfect, with a triple rear camera system that includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP lens, and a QVGA sensor, along with a 32MP front camera perfect for selfies. The robust 5000mAh battery supports fast charging at 33W, so you won’t be tethered to an outlet for long.