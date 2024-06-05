Zamfara under scrutiny - Gov Lawal told to publicise federal allocation, IGR

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Lawal Usman Mohammed, the civil society group claimed that Governor Dauda has not fulfilled his promises to the people, particularly in the sectors of security, agriculture, health, and youth and women empowerment.

“During his campaign for governor, Lawal promised to provide security in the state within his 100 days in office, one year after Zamfara State is under siege of armed bandits who daily terrorise the 14 Local Government Areas of the State including Gusau, the state capital kidnapping people for ransom, killings, cattle rustling, rape, imposition of levies and taxes before farmers could cultivate their lands, displacement of citizens from their communities and destruction of property”, the statement reads.

They also mentioned that the number of people kidnapped, killed, and displaced from their ancestral homes in a single year exceeds the total number affected by banditry in Zamfara State over the past 12 years.

Zamfara has become headquarters of bandits - CSO

The group said, “The fight against banditry is carried out with a kid’s glove as the governor could not fund and equip the Community Protection Guards he inaugurated few months ago, rendering them redundant, just as adequate logistics is not provided to security agencies in the state to crush these criminal elements in synergy with the Federal Government.

“Sadly, Zamfara State has become the headquarters of bandits resulting to hunger and poverty as the people cannot access their farmlands and carry out commercial activities."

They urged Lawal to take governance seriously, reminding him that he is accountable to the people and God.