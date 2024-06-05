ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Zamfara under scrutiny - Gov Lawal told to publicise federal allocation, IGR

Segun Adeyemi

The civil society group described Zamfara as the headquarters of bandits resulting to hunger and poverty as the people cannot access their farmlands and carry out commercial activities.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon. Lawal Usman Mohammed, the civil society group claimed that Governor Dauda has not fulfilled his promises to the people, particularly in the sectors of security, agriculture, health, and youth and women empowerment.

“During his campaign for governor, Lawal promised to provide security in the state within his 100 days in office, one year after Zamfara State is under siege of armed bandits who daily terrorise the 14 Local Government Areas of the State including Gusau, the state capital kidnapping people for ransom, killings, cattle rustling, rape, imposition of levies and taxes before farmers could cultivate their lands, displacement of citizens from their communities and destruction of property”, the statement reads.

They also mentioned that the number of people kidnapped, killed, and displaced from their ancestral homes in a single year exceeds the total number affected by banditry in Zamfara State over the past 12 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group said, “The fight against banditry is carried out with a kid’s glove as the governor could not fund and equip the Community Protection Guards he inaugurated few months ago, rendering them redundant, just as adequate logistics is not provided to security agencies in the state to crush these criminal elements in synergy with the Federal Government.

“Sadly, Zamfara State has become the headquarters of bandits resulting to hunger and poverty as the people cannot access their farmlands and carry out commercial activities."

They urged Lawal to take governance seriously, reminding him that he is accountable to the people and God.

“The reign of terror in the state must stop. The good people of Zamfara State desire and deserve a new lease of life, security, prosperity and development”, the statement added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN

No plans to revoke licences of more banks – CBN

Zamfara under scrutiny - Gov Lawal told to publicise federal allocation, IGR

Zamfara under scrutiny - Gov Lawal told to publicise federal allocation, IGR

Umahi condemns vandalisation of 2nd Niger bridge

Umahi condemns vandalisation of 2nd Niger bridge

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Electricity to be shut down for 1 hour at Lagos airport on Wednesday

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Aviation workers resume operations at Abuja airport after nationwide strike

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Tinubu directs Finance Minister to present new minimum wage template within 2 days

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

Police arrest 5 notorious kidnap suspects in Kaduna

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

UNFPA, Sokoto Govt provide free surgeries to over 1,000 VVF patients in 6 years

Pulse Sports

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

english

5 best English speaking countries in Africa

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Kano South Elders urge Yusuf to reverse Kano Emirate Law for regional progress

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years. [Bola Ahmed Tinubu/X]

Tinubu signs bill reinstating old national anthem

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov