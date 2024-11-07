Yobe govt freezes pay for 10,000 unverified civil servants

Over 20,000 employees' data has been checked in an ongoing verification process, but 10,099 workers remain unverified due to incomplete submissions from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The State's Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, revealed that 20,763 out of 30,862 civil servants in the state have been successfully verified so far.

"The verification process is critical in ensuring the integrity of the state's workforce, and we will continue our efforts to verify all employees," Alhaji affirmed.

However, the state is facing delays due to missing employee files from various MDAs. Despite these setbacks, Alhaji stressed the state’s firm commitment to eradicating ghost workers and maintaining an accurate personnel database.

Muhammad Abatcha Geidam, the State Commissioner for Finance, warned that civil servants who do not complete the verification process will not receive their salaries.

"We will not tolerate discrepancies in our workforce, and those who fail to comply with the verification process will not be paid," Geidam stated.

