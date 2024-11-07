ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Yobe govt freezes pay for 10,000 unverified civil servants

Segun Adeyemi

Muhammad Abatcha Geidam, the State Commissioner for Finance, warned that civil servants who do not complete the verification process will not receive their salaries.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe. [Twitter:IndependentNGR]

Recommended articles

Over 20,000 employees' data has been checked in an ongoing verification process, but 10,099 workers remain unverified due to incomplete submissions from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The State's Head of Service, Hamidu M. Alhaji, revealed that 20,763 out of 30,862 civil servants in the state have been successfully verified so far.

READ ALSO: Gombe govt uncovers 523 ghost workers, saves ₦1.5bn

ADVERTISEMENT

"The verification process is critical in ensuring the integrity of the state's workforce, and we will continue our efforts to verify all employees," Alhaji affirmed.

However, the state is facing delays due to missing employee files from various MDAs. Despite these setbacks, Alhaji stressed the state’s firm commitment to eradicating ghost workers and maintaining an accurate personnel database.

READ ALSO: FG busts 1,618 civil servants with fake employment letters

Muhammad Abatcha Geidam, the State Commissioner for Finance, warned that civil servants who do not complete the verification process will not receive their salaries.

"We will not tolerate discrepancies in our workforce, and those who fail to comply with the verification process will not be paid," Geidam stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This verification exercise is aimed at improving transparency, ensuring the efficient allocation of public funds, and tackling payroll fraud within the state's civil service.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

Ondo Court dismisses case against Edema’s candidacy for NNPP Governor

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

NDPC educates Nigerians on 'Know Your Data Rights'

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

FCT Court seeks NBA’s help to renovate damaged complex, tired of sharing space

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

1 Dead in Kara bridge multi-vehicle crash involving 4 cars, FRSC warns drivers

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

VIDEO: Gov Yusuf addresses rumours of dispute with Kwankwaso in Kano

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

Poly Ibadan security arrests ex-student with gun, ID linked to suspected cultist

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

NBC decries loss of lives to Abia, Akwa Ibom boundary dispute

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

2 Sand miners rescued after boat capsizes during transit in Calabar

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

'Not the outcome we hoped for' - Obama says, congratulating Trump on his victory

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani [Punch]

Governor Sani approves ₦72,000 minimum wage for civil servants

Google’s ₦2.8bn grant to boost AI timely - Minister

Google Awards ₦2.8bn grant to strengthen Nigeria’s AI workforce & digital economy

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Wike unveils renewed hope youths empowerment programme, distributes 80 vehicles

Wike distributes 80 cars to financially empower youths, reduce transport costs