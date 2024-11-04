ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Four African countries made it onto the list, with three hailing from South Africa. These cities prioritize education, inclusive policies, a robust economy, mobility, environmental protection, and access to green spaces.

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024
Happiest cities in Africa in 2024
  • Business Insider Africa presents the happiest cities in Africa in 2024.
  • The list is courtesy of Happy City Index.
  • Only four African countries made it onto the list, with three hailing from South Africa.

Recommended articles

Human happiness is influenced by a variety of factors, including a sense of security, family relationships, and the fulfilment of dreams. However, the environment we live in, specifically, our cities, also plays a crucial role in shaping our overall happiness. Investments in urban development that foster interpersonal relationships and implement inclusive social policies are vital in this equation.

The Happy City Index, developed by researchers at the Institute for Quality of Life, reveals that happiness is influenced by a range of interconnected factors. Released annually, this index aims to objectively assess what matters most to city dwellers and evaluate their sense of happiness. By analyzing objective data, utilizing open information, and conducting resident interviews (quantitative research), researchers identify and evaluate cities across 24 different areas of activity. These areas are categorized into five key domains: Citizens, Governance, Environment, Economy, and Mobility.

DON'T MISS THIS: Top 10 happiest African countries in 2024 according to the UN

ADVERTISEMENT

From extensive research, one key insight emerges: it is impossible to pinpoint a single city that can be universally regarded as the best at ensuring the long-term happiness of its citizens. The concept of a "happy city" varies significantly among different demographics.

Rather than identifying a singular leader in urban happiness, it is more equitable to recognize a group of cities dedicated to cultivating and enhancing happiness. These cities prioritize education, inclusive policies, a robust economy, mobility, environmental protection, and access to green spaces.

Per the index, only four African countries made it onto the list, with three hailing from South Africa.

Rank City Country index Global rank
1 Capetown South Africa 1285,2 200
2 Victoria Seychelles 1276,8 207
3 Durban Republic of South Africa 1243,2 225
4 Johannesburg Republic of South Africa 1195,2 250
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'No one should face Breast Cancer alone’ - Zamfara Gov's wife funds surgery for 100

'No one should face Breast Cancer alone’ - Zamfara Gov's wife funds surgery for 100

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody

IG Egbetokun orders probe into alleged mistreatment of minors in police custody

VIDEO: 'If my wife has an affair, that’s her business' - Peter Obi

VIDEO: 'If my wife has an affair, that’s her business' - Peter Obi

Does Tinubu hate northerners?: Atiku’s ex-aide Bwala speaks

Does Tinubu hate northerners?: Atiku’s ex-aide Bwala speaks

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill' set to boost economic growth - Here’s how

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Ex-Delta gov Ifeanyi Okowa arrested over alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud

Ex-Delta gov Ifeanyi Okowa arrested over alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud

An overview of the many firsts achieved by Kamala Harris

An overview of the many firsts achieved by Kamala Harris

Pulse Sports

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

Heartbreak for Augustine Eguavoen as Super Eagles lose key defender to 'difficult injury' for 4 months

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

See humility — Fans compare N’Golo Kante to Vinicius Jr. after Al-Ittihad star stopped to clean up pitch in middle of a match

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Donald Trump and Kamala HarrisJim Vondruska and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Bello

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would legalise recreational marijuana, break down unjust legal barriers, and create opportunities for all Americans to succeed in this new industry. [Getty Images]

Kamala Harris vows to legalise marijuana if elected US president