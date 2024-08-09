ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-lawmaker Wole Diya passes away days before 64th birthday

Segun Adeyemi

The deceased ex-lawmaker was the younger brother to the late General Oladipo Diya, former Chief of Defence Staff.

Late Hon. Wole Diya.
Late Hon. Wole Diya.

Diya, who was 63, died early Friday, August 9, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of public service and leadership.

Hon. Diya served two terms in the House of Representatives and was also a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Somolu State Constituency I.

He was a younger brother to the late General Oladipo Diya, former Chief of Defence Staff.

Diya's passing has sent shockwaves through the political community, with many expressing their deep sorrow and paying tribute to his life and contributions.

In a heartfelt statement, the Chairman of Bariga Local Council, Hon. Kolade Alabi David, expressed his condolences to Diya's family, political associates, and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Hon. Wole Diya's exemplary leadership extended beyond politics, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him," Alabi said.

Similarly, the Chairman of Somolu Local Government, Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu, described Diya's death as a significant loss to the community.

"His passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and in the fabric of our community. Hon. Diya was a perfect gentleman, a leader who exemplified humility, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the people he served," Salawu said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, also paid tribute, emphasising Diya's commitment to public service.

"Honorable Wole Diya was a rare gem and a true champion of the community. His kindness, wisdom, and integrity will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him," Osiyemi stated.

Hon. Wole Diya's sudden death has left the Somolu community and the broader Lagos political landscape in mourning, as many remember him for his dedication to his constituents and his unwavering service to the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

