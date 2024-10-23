ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Witness recounts attack by 20 tanker drivers

News Agency Of Nigeria
Williams Akporeha
Williams Akporeha

He was a witness in the alleged attempted murder filed against 20 Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD).

Recommended articles

Akporeha, narrated to the court how he was treated when he visited the Union General-Secretary, Olawale Afolabi .

In the suit, marked: FCT/HC/CR/042/2023, a one-time PTD National Chairman, Lucky Osesua, is charged alongside 19 others on a five-count charge bordering on attempted murder, breach of peace and assault.

The defendants were alleged to have attacked Akporeha, Augustine Egbon and Olawale Afolabi, thus acting in a manner likely to cause their death, among other offences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also charged with Osesua are Dayyabu Garga; Humble Obinna; Akinolu Olabisi; Godwin Nwaka; Tiamiu Sikiru; Abdulmimin Shaibu and John Amajuoyi.

Others are Zaira Aregbo; Patrick Erhivwor; Stephen Ogheneruemu; Gift Ukponku and Sunday Ezeocha and seven others.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed hearing Akporeha, while testifying for the prosecution, narrated how on Nov. 3, 2023 the, NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko, Afolabi and Egbon arrived at the PTD office.

He added that the office served as NUPENG Abuja liaison office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led in his evidence by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, Akporeha said they were curious over the delay in the opening of the entrance gate of the office.

“I saw Osesua, Humble Obinna and Dayyabu Garga standing at the entrance of the gate.

“The three defendants, called out others standing across the road to join them.

”Afolabi and I come quickly.stepped out of the car to enter the premises of the office, through the pedestrian gate .

” Immediately , they saw us, they started shouting thief thief,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the defendants dragged Afolabi out of the premises and attacked him.

“While the attack was going on, they (defendants) were shouting, ‘we will kill them and nothing will happen.

“I was afraid for my life when I saw the violence netted on Solomon and Afolabi. I knew my life was in danger,” he said.

The witness said he later entered the building and entered the PTD chairman’s office.

He said that his driver, Peter Raymond went to the police station to report the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Yusuf Halilu adjourned until Nov. 20 for continuation of hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

The House of Senate [Facebook]

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos