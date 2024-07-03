ADVERTISEMENT
LP, NNPP, others lambast Wike over threats to unseat FCT senator

Segun Adeyemi

Opposition parties have warned Wike that the FCT is not an extension of Rivers State, and President Bola Tinubu has been urged to caution him.

Nyesom Wike and Senator Ireti Kingibe
Nyesom Wike and Senator Ireti Kingibe

In an earlier report, Wike threatened the lawmaker for critiquing his developmental works in the nation’s capital.

“You, as a legislator, what have you done? How many bills have you sponsored for us to improve our education and health sector? I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you.

“Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again. Luckily for me, I am the FCT Minister now. So that is my territory, and I’m not afraid,” he said.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike donning a €2,125 Versace denim street style plain cotton logo coats. [X, formerly Twitter]
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike donning a €2,125 Versace denim street style plain cotton logo coats. [X, formerly Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Reacting to this threat, the Labour Party (LP) has requested disciplinary action against Wike, emphasising that he is a presidential appointee, whereas the residents of the FCT elected Kingibe.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday, July 2, Peter Dugwu, the LP Chairman in the FCT, stated that Wike’s remarks against Senator Kingibe were also an attack on the LP, which she represents.

Dugwu mentioned that the LP plans to respond to Wike during the upcoming Area Councils’ election in the FCT, setting the stage for the 2027 general election.

“We do not know on whose authority he is speaking. We want him to know that. This is not Rivers, and the FCT is not an extension of Rivers state.

“It is the LP that would decide whether Ireti is coming back or not, not Wike. He has no right or locus to ask her to go and focus on 2027; that is not his business,” he said.

Sen. Ireti Kingibe inaugurating the Karu-Ishan road in the FCT, on Saturday March 2, 2024 [NAN]
Sen. Ireti Kingibe inaugurating the Karu-Ishan road in the FCT, on Saturday March 2, 2024 [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

Similarly, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, the national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), criticised Wike’s comments about Senator Kingibe, calling them verbal violence.

He emphasised that Wike did not have the authority to prevent other politicians from being re-elected since he was not responsible for their initial appointments.

He said, “That (the attack) amounts to verbal violence because there is no reason why he (Wike) should do that. He is not in the LP. It was LP that elected her. He has nothing to do with LP and he is not the entire electorate of the FCT. There is no way somebody can stop someone from being re-elected in three years time. It’s not a savoury statement.”

Chief Chekwas Okorie, a leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), criticised the verbal confrontation between Wike and the FCT.

He urged public officials to put aside their differences and work together to improve the FCT.

“For me, it is all politics. But it is unfortunate that they allowed their political differences to affect their service to the people.

“It is the National Assembly that presides over Abuja. One would have expected the two to work together. But it is bad that they are fighting each other,” he said.

Segun Adeyemi

