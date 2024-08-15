ADVERTISEMENT
Hacking fears as EFCC’s X account goes missing

Segun Adeyemi

In August 2023, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) raised alarms about hackers targeting Nigeria's critical digital infrastructure, further fueling concerns about the EFCC account's disappearance.

Past incidents witnessed witnessed entities like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) victims of cyberattacks during the 2020 #EndSARS protests. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The account, which boasted over two million followers, now returns the message: "The term you entered did not bring up any results. Please try again later."

Efforts to reach Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesperson, for comments have so far been unsuccessful, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the development.

The EFCC's X handle has long served as a vital source of updates on Nigeria's anti-corruption efforts.

It regularly featured statements from the commission's chair, details of operations against suspected fraudsters, and reports on the grilling of politically exposed persons.

The sudden disappearance of the account has raised eyebrows, with some speculating it could be the result of hacking attempts.

"Hacking of government accounts on X is not uncommon," an insider noted, referencing past incidents where entities like the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had to fend off cyberattacks during the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

The EFCC's website and other social media platforms remain operational, suggesting that the issue is specific to X.

