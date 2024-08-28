Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

This revelation was made in the newly released documentary "Daniel vs Ekweremadu," written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and TV host, Chude Jideonwo.

The first part of the two-part docu-series, which premiered on 23 August, provides a deep dive into the scandal that saw Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and their associate Dr Obinna Obeta convicted under the UK's Modern Slavery Law for organ harvesting.

The documentary also introduces a new development in the case through an email from Alexandra Meek, a senior communication manager for the MET Police.

In the email shown in the documentary, Meek confirmed, "On Tuesday, 8 November 2022, detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime arrested a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to exploit for the purposes of organ harvesting. The woman, who is in her 50s, has been released under investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing."

This statement highlights that the MET Police's ongoing investigation is directly linked to the Ekweremadu case, further intensifying the controversy surrounding it.

The documentary, which is exclusively available on withChude.com, offers exclusive access to key figures involved in the case, including British prosecutors, police, and the family of the victim-survivor, known as "Daniel."