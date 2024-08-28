RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

Segun Adeyemi

The series marks a significant achievement for West African independent filmmaking, blending thriller-style storytelling with factual reporting.

Ike Ekweremadu [Premium Times]
Ike Ekweremadu [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

This revelation was made in the newly released documentary "Daniel vs Ekweremadu," written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and TV host, Chude Jideonwo.

The first part of the two-part docu-series, which premiered on 23 August, provides a deep dive into the scandal that saw Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and their associate Dr Obinna Obeta convicted under the UK's Modern Slavery Law for organ harvesting.

READ ALSO: Senator Ekweremadu bags 9 years in UK prison, makes history

The documentary also introduces a new development in the case through an email from Alexandra Meek, a senior communication manager for the MET Police.

In the email shown in the documentary, Meek confirmed, "On Tuesday, 8 November 2022, detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime arrested a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to exploit for the purposes of organ harvesting. The woman, who is in her 50s, has been released under investigation. Enquiries remain ongoing."

This statement highlights that the MET Police's ongoing investigation is directly linked to the Ekweremadu case, further intensifying the controversy surrounding it.

The documentary, which is exclusively available on withChude.com, offers exclusive access to key figures involved in the case, including British prosecutors, police, and the family of the victim-survivor, known as "Daniel."

The series marks a significant achievement for West African independent filmmaking, blending thriller-style storytelling with factual reporting.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

Former China Petroleum Chairman, Yilin arrested on bribery charges

KwSUBEB to employ 1,611 teaching & non-teaching staff across Kwara’s 16 LGAs

KwSUBEB to employ 1,611 teaching & non-teaching staff across Kwara’s 16 LGAs

NYSC warns Katsina officials against extortion, socialising with corps members

NYSC warns Katsina officials against extortion, socialising with corps members

Over 125,000 PVCs collected in Edo ahead of Sept 21 governorship poll - INEC

Over 125,000 PVCs collected in Edo ahead of Sept 21 governorship poll - INEC

Ex-lawmaker repays ₦3.2m loan taken over 4 decades ago

Ex-lawmaker repays ₦3.2m loan taken over 4 decades ago

Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

Viral documentary uncovers new MET Police case tied to Ekweremadu

4 Nigerians jailed for forging over 2,000 marriage certificates in UK

4 Nigerians jailed for forging over 2,000 marriage certificates in UK

Presidency vows to remove Nigeria from FATF’s grey list

Presidency vows to remove Nigeria from FATF’s grey list

Nigeria to strengthen Mpox response with vaccine donation from US govt

Nigeria to strengthen Mpox response with vaccine donation from US govt

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Trending

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero [Daily Trust]

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu reappoints Prof Bara as ATBUTH Chief Medical Director

An image for illustration. [Meta AI Image]

US authorities arrest Nigerian for $10m pandemic benefits fraud

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu will prove doubters wrong – Media group