VIDEO: Tight security as protest against Tinubu's govt kicks off in Abuja

Segun Adeyemi

Security forces have been on high alert, ensuring the protest remains peaceful and contained within the designated area.

Protesters at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja. [X, formerly Twitter]
This demonstration, sparked by growing economic hardships, marks the beginning of a planned 10-day protest.

The protest, organised by various activists and groups, began at 6 a.m., with participants singing solidarity songs and carrying placards.

Despite the early hours, the stadium was surrounded by a substantial presence of heavily armed security operatives.

The high level of security is in response to a court order that confined the protest to the stadium premises to ensure public order.

Deji Adeyanju and President Bola Tinubu.
In an interview with Pulse on Wednesday, Deji Adeyanju, a renowned activist turned lawyer, stated that the protest had become necessary due to the country's economic hardship.

When asked why he would join the demonstration, Adeyanju said, "The value of the Naira, which is the legal tender, has fastly depreciated to the point that it can no longer buy anything reasonable.

"The N100,000 which can buy N50,000 worth of goods under Buhari when we all thought that all hope was lost, that same amount is not worth about N10,000 or N15,000.

"There's no greater reason to protest than the hyperinflation we are currently witnessing."

The demonstration underscores the mounting frustration among Nigerians struggling with inflation, unemployment, and other economic challenges.

The organisers have planned various activities over the next ten days, all aimed at drawing attention to the plight of ordinary citizens under the current administration.

Authorities have urged protesters to adhere to the court order and avoid actions that might disrupt public peace.

As the protest unfolds, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to these growing calls for economic reform and relief for the struggling populace.

