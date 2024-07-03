VIDEO: 'Ignore every distraction' - Akpabio backs Wike in feud against Ireti

Akpabio made these remarks on Tuesday, July 2, during the inauguration of the significant Kugbo Bus Terminal construction in the FCT, a project to revolutionise the city's transportation system.

He praised Wike for enhancing the capital's infrastructure and advised him to ignore Kingibe's complaints about being excluded.

Senator Kingibe, a member of the Labour Party (LP), had defeated Philip Aduda, an ally of Wike, in the 2023 election to become the senator representing the FCT.

Wike, who previously served as the governor of Rivers State, was appointed FCT minister in August of the same year.

Tensions between Wike and Kingibe have been ongoing since his appointment.

On Monday, July 1, Kingibe expressed her dissatisfaction on a television program, alleging that Wike was sidelining her in the administration of the FCT.

Wike threatens to unseat Kingibe

In response, Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) working within the All Progressives Congress (APC) cabinet, threatened to unseat Kingibe in the next election.

During Tuesday's event, Wike invited Akpabio to initiate the Kugbo Bus Terminal project, where the Senate President criticised Kingibe.

“I saw one of the legislators on television talking about you (Wike) and mentioning the fact that she was not carried along.