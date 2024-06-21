ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Good news for Nigerians, other immigrants as Trump promises green card to foreign graduates

Segun Adeyemi

Trump, who previously claimed that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” has promised to carry out the largest deportation of undocumented migrants in US history if he wins reelection in November.

Former US President Donald Trump has promised Nigerians and other immigrants who are college graduates green card if re-elected into office. [Getty Images]
Former US President Donald Trump has promised Nigerians and other immigrants who are college graduates green card if re-elected into office. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a podcast interview with Silicon Valley tech investors on Thursday, June 20, Trump pledged to simplify the process of bringing skilled individuals to the US, stating that anyone who graduates from a US college should have the opportunity to remain in the country.

As quoted by Aljazeera, during an appearance on the All-In Podcast hosted by Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, David Sacks and David Friedberg, said, “It’s so sad when we lose people from Harvard, MIT, the greatest schools, and lesser schools that are phenomenal schools also.

“I think you should get, automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country, and that includes junior colleges, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A green card allows individuals to live and work in the US permanently and provides a route to citizenship.

Trump’s new proposal, which could result in hundreds of thousands of new citizenship applications annually, signifies a significant shift from the strict immigration policies that helped him rise in the Republican Party.

Trump, who previously claimed that migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” has promised to carry out the largest deportation of undocumented migrants in US history if he wins reelection in November.

He has also repeatedly criticised his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden, for being too lenient on immigration.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a campaign event in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Trump criticised a new program announced by Biden that allows undocumented spouses of US citizens to apply for permanent residency without leaving the country.

“Our country is under invasion. We should not be talking amnesty, we should be talking about stopping the invasion instead,” Trump said.

The Department of Homeland Security estimates that around 11 million migrants are living in the US without authorisation.

While Trump has focused much of his criticism on undocumented immigration, he also significantly reduced legal immigration during his presidency.

An analysis by the libertarian Cato Institute found that the Trump administration reduced the number of green cards and immigrant visas by 418,453 and 11,178,668, respectively, largely due to restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent appearance on the All-In Podcast, Trump said the pandemic had interfered with his plans to issue green cards to foreign graduates.

“I know of stories where people graduate from a top college or from a college, and they desperately wanted to stay here. They had a plan for a company, a concept, and they can’t,” Trump said.

“They go back to India, they go back to China, they do the same basic company in those places, and they become multi-billionaires employing thousands and thousands of people, and it could have been done here,” he added.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Good news for Nigerians, other immigrants as Trump promises green card to foreign graduates

Good news for Nigerians, other immigrants as Trump promises green card to foreign graduates

'Light has prevailed over falsehood' - Northern chiefs hail verdict in Kano emirship dispute

'Light has prevailed over falsehood' - Northern chiefs hail verdict in Kano emirship dispute

Gov AbdulRazaq wants Nigerians to appreciate Police, Army's sacrifices more

Gov AbdulRazaq wants Nigerians to appreciate Police, Army's sacrifices more

Zamfara is building a new airport, but the state is still a no-fly zone

Zamfara is building a new airport, but the state is still a no-fly zone

You’re in panic mode  —  APC mocks PDP over Shaibu’s expulsion

You’re in panic mode  —  APC mocks PDP over Shaibu’s expulsion

Cholera spreads to Ogun as state records first death with 14 cases

Cholera spreads to Ogun as state records first death with 14 cases

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Kano govt insists Sanusi remains Emir despite court order

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

Lagos community protests over Lagos-Calabar road alignment, begs Tinubu

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

The negative narrative about Rivers being in crisis misguided - Fubara

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing