Secondus to Tinubu - 'control Wike’s reckless behaviour'

Segun Adeyemi

Nyesom Wike [Facebook]
Nyesom Wike [Facebook]

In a statement released on Friday by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus urged the President to initiate a comprehensive investigation into multiple allegations of threats against Wike, the former governor of Rivers State.

Secondus emphasised the urgency of these investigations due to numerous public accusations against the Minister.

He condemned any political violence in Rivers State and stressed the need for security agencies to uphold the sanctity of life.

He highlighted recent allegations made by the National Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, and similar concerns previously raised by House of Representatives member Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and former Minister of Transport Dr Abiye Sekibo.

READ ALSO: 'Your blood pressure level will go very high,' Wike threatens to unseat lawmaker

Secondus urged security agencies to investigate these matters to thoroughly prevent further escalation.

According to Secondus, "a good politician and a democrat should rely on his popularity, not on the use of coercion to achieve his aim.

"If the former Governor now resorts to threats to life on everyone who has an opposing view to his own, it then means he has lost the people's legitimacy, and the earlier he realises this, the better for him."

Secondus urged the President to control the Minister and curb his reckless and impulsive behaviour to prevent embarrassment to his administration.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, he added, "To avoid a decisive action on these critical allegations now amidst the biting economic hardship in the country is to set fears in the society on innocent people."

The former party chair commended Nwanyanwu and Ugochinyere, "who continue to stand for what is true and just on Rivers matters despite coming from another state."

Segun Adeyemi

