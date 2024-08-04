ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Segun Adeyemi

Frank vowed to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Wike and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for their roles in the violence against protesters.

Nigerians have kicked against President Bola Tinubu's stern policies. [Getty Images]
Nigerians have kicked against President Bola Tinubu's stern policies. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

Frank's statement, issued on Sunday, also called on the President to prevent further violence and the use of lethal force by the police, army, and Department of State Services (DSS) against peaceful demonstrators.

Frank particularly criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his antagonistic stance towards the protesters, urging President Tinubu to dismiss him if he disrespects Nigerian youths.

"Nigerians have the inalienable right to protest against government policies that adversely affect them and to demand changes for the collective good," Frank asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF]
Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun [Twitter:@NPF] Pulse Nigeria

Highlighting the exploitation of the protests by sponsored groups in some states, Frank condemned the security forces for using this as an excuse to suppress the demonstrations.

READ ALSO: ‘Just wait your turn’: What’s behind Balablu’s satirical address to Nigerians?

He emphasised that the recent court ruling in Abuja, which restricted protesters to specific areas, also mandated the police to protect them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this order has been ignored, resulting in violence against protesters.

"This situation must not be allowed to continue. The President must genuinely protect the youths who are protesting," Frank stated.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN] Pulse Nigeria

He further criticised Wike for obtaining a biased court order confining protesters to the Abuja Stadium, praising the demonstrators for their courage in defying the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The enforcement of this unjust order has led to peaceful protesters being tear-gassed, arrested, and detained in large numbers," Frank emphasised.

Warning of escalating tensions if the aggression continues, Frank called on the international community, including the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, to impose visa bans on the FCT Minister and the chiefs of police and the army responsible for the mistreatment of protesters.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

READ ALSO: I've heard you loud and clear - Tinubu tells protesters [FULL TEXT]

Frank vowed to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Wike and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for their roles in the violence against protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Federal Government to avoid using force, stating, "Only dialogue and peaceful engagements can bring the much-needed resolution to the protests."

Comrade Frank remains resolute in his call for justice and restraint, advocating for the rights and safety of Nigerian youths amidst ongoing tensions.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

Protest organisers end demonstrations in Lagos after Tinubu's appeal

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

₦200bn consumer credit will make life easier for Nigerians – Tinubu

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

Bauchi residents urge protesters to retreat after Tinubu's broadcast

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

We're ready for dialogue - Protest organisers respond to Tinubu's request

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Protest continues in Osun as organisers deliberate on next step

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Paris Olympics volunteers already selling their uniforms online

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

Officer 'murdered' during protest miraculously survived, Police make U-turn

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

5 important issues Tinubu's speech on nationwide protest addressed

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Victor Osimhen vs Wizkid: Who is the Richer Celebrity?

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Nigerian legend Mikel Obi settles Ballon d'Or debate, names best player in the world in 2024

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

Paris 2024: What Super Falcons need to qualify after Spain loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu.

BREAKING: Tinubu signs new Minimum Wage Bill into law

Oyo State Commissioner of Police Ayodele Shonubi [Punch Newspapers]

Peaceful protesters will be protected, violence will be addressed - Oyo CP

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

Northern youth groups abandon August 1 protest, prefer to pray instead

MTN PLAZA, BESIDE FALOMO, LAGOS

MTN announces nationwide closure of its offices ahead of hunger protests