Ex-APC spokesman urges Tinubu to release detained protesters, gives reason

Frank's statement, issued on Sunday, also called on the President to prevent further violence and the use of lethal force by the police, army, and Department of State Services (DSS) against peaceful demonstrators.

Frank particularly criticised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for his antagonistic stance towards the protesters, urging President Tinubu to dismiss him if he disrespects Nigerian youths.

"Nigerians have the inalienable right to protest against government policies that adversely affect them and to demand changes for the collective good," Frank asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank berates security forces

Pulse Nigeria

Highlighting the exploitation of the protests by sponsored groups in some states, Frank condemned the security forces for using this as an excuse to suppress the demonstrations.

He emphasised that the recent court ruling in Abuja, which restricted protesters to specific areas, also mandated the police to protect them.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this order has been ignored, resulting in violence against protesters.

"This situation must not be allowed to continue. The President must genuinely protect the youths who are protesting," Frank stated.

Wike's criticism and intervention from US, UK, others

Pulse Nigeria

He further criticised Wike for obtaining a biased court order confining protesters to the Abuja Stadium, praising the demonstrators for their courage in defying the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The enforcement of this unjust order has led to peaceful protesters being tear-gassed, arrested, and detained in large numbers," Frank emphasised.

Warning of escalating tensions if the aggression continues, Frank called on the international community, including the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, to impose visa bans on the FCT Minister and the chiefs of police and the army responsible for the mistreatment of protesters.

He also expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Frank vowed to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Wike and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for their roles in the violence against protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged the Federal Government to avoid using force, stating, "Only dialogue and peaceful engagements can bring the much-needed resolution to the protests."