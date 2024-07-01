Ex-APC spokesman warns Akpabio against triggering Kenyan-style revolt in Nigeria

In a statement released Monday, July 1, Frank responded to Akpabio’s recent comments endorsing President Bola Tinubu’s plan to purchase a new presidential aircraft worth billions of Naira.

Frank underscored the crucial role of the parliament in providing robust checks and balances on the government, a system that is fundamental to the functioning of a healthy democracy.

He criticised Akpabio for encouraging the executive branch’s spending decisions, particularly in the face of the severe economic challenges that taxpayers are currently facing.

Frank said, “His effrontery and audacity in turning legislative procedures upside down notwithstanding, his verbiage at times rudely assaults our democracy, denigrates Nigerians as a public official in a position of trust and a mockery of the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly.

“Akpabio can choose to be President Bola Tinubu’s cheerleader, praise singer and errand boy, but he must not reduce the National Assembly to an organ extending anticipatory approvals for requests yet to be made by the executive and justifying the same.

“Akpabio must learn to limit his actions to those within the ambit of his constitutional role by ensuring diligent scrutiny of money bills before the Senate to prevent profligacy and waste and equally refrain from talking down on Nigerians and taxpayers who own the office he now occupies.”

Timi Frank raise concerns over ₦214bn allocated for aircraft maintenance

Frank emphasised that an aircraft’s age does not inherently affect its safety or airworthiness.

He added that all aircraft undergo regular maintenance and inspections to ensure they operate safely, regardless of age.

Frank questioned why Akpabio didn’t investigate the expenditure of the ₦214 billion or suggest selling some aircraft or helicopters to offset the cost of purchasing new ones. Instead, Akpabio waited for a substantial proposal from the executive for quick approval.