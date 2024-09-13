NESG, FG, others on strategic course to save Nigeria's economy

ADVERTISEMENT
L- R: Mr Nnanna Ude, Board Director, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG); Mrs Cecillia Akintomide, Co-chair, Private Sector Joint Planning Committee for the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30); Mr Udeme Ufot, Board Director, NESG and Chairman, NES#30 Media and Publicity Sub-Committee; Dr Emeka Vitalis Obi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning; Mr Felix Okonkwo, Director, Macroeconomic Analysis, Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and Dr Tayo Aduloju, CEO, NESG at the World Press Conference organized by the NESG and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for NES#30 in Abuja on Friday. [NESG]
Representing Yusuf at the World Press Conference ahead of the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #30), Udeme Ufot, Board Director, NESG, and Chair NES#30 Media and Publicity Subcommittee, highlighted the urgency of collaborative efforts between government, business, and civil society.

"Nigeria faces unprecedented economic challenges and social discontent. Our theme for this year's summit, 'Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability,' reflects the need for innovative governance and transformational leadership," Ufot said.

He underscored the need for a "business-unusual approach" to unlock Nigeria's potential.

While Nigeria's economy recorded a GDP growth of 3.2% in Q2 2024, rising from 2.5% in Q2 2023, the chairman pointed out that this growth had not translated into improved living standards.

"Per capita income has fallen from US$2,162.60 in 2022 to US$1,645.76 in 2023," Yusuf explained, adding that the multidimensional poverty rate stood at 62.9% in 2022.

The Nigerian Economic Summit will focus on critical sub-themes, including building a more secure society, fostering inclusive development, and igniting innovation.

"The summit offers a platform for exploring these opportunities, and together, we can shape Nigeria's future toward shared and sustainable prosperity," Ufot noted.

Also speaking at the press briefing, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, represented by his Permanent Secretary, Dr Emeka Vitalis Obi, outlined the significance of the upcoming summit and urged the media to continue supporting it.

"The partnership between the Federal Ministry and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has endured for 29 years, creating a credible platform for policymakers and corporate leaders to engage and find solutions to national socio-economic challenges," Obi stated.

Obi highlighted the preparations, including pre-summit events and the Joint Planning Committee's (JPC) efforts.

"The committee has worked tirelessly to ensure a successful event, with various pre-summit dialogues setting the stage for critical discourse," he added.

