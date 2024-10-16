ADVERTISEMENT
Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Segun Adeyemi

The accident occurred when the tanker, travelling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe State, overturned near Khadija University in Majiya.

The House of Senate [Facebook]
The House of Senate [Facebook]

The explosion, which took place around 12:30 AM in Taura Local Government Area, resulted in the deaths of over 90 people and left hundreds more injured as locals rushed to collect fuel from the overturned tanker.

In response, the Senate called for immediate action, directing the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to bolster public awareness campaigns on the dangers of fuel scooping.

Representing Jigawa North West, Senator Hussaini Uba led the Senate discussion, stating, "This tragedy is one incident too many."

He emphasised the need for "heightened public sensitisation" to protect lives in similar situations.

READ ALSO: 90 confirmed dead, 50 injured after petrol tanker explosion in Jigawa

According to Jigawa State's Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Lawan Adam, residents quickly gathered at the scene to collect the leaking fuel, a practice he described as "unfortunate and preventable."

Adam urged residents to stay away from hazardous spillages to avoid further loss of life in similar incidents.

In addition to awareness campaigns, the Senate directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management and the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to expedite the delivery of relief materials to those affected.

The Senate stated that immediate aid would help survivors struggling with severe burns and other injuries.

"This is a call to action for both authorities and citizens. We must ensure that communities understand the risks of such behaviour," Senator Uba remarked, reiterating the need for proactive education to protect lives during tanker incidents.

The Senate's response underscores the urgent need for national action to prevent similar tragedies and save lives.

