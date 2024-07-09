ADVERTISEMENT
NBA gives clarity on controversial LGBTQ clause in Samoa agreement

Segun Adeyemi

The NBA encouraged other stakeholders to participate in these crucial initiatives to counteract the negative perceptions about the agreement.

NBA President, Yakubu Maikayau (SAN). [Facebook]
In a statement by the Association’s President, Yakubu Maikayau (SAN), it was emphasised that the agreement explicitly respects the local laws and sovereignty of the involved nations.

“That is to say, the SAMOA agreement recognises, for instance, Nigeria’s Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2023 and, of course, the Supremacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” Channels TV quoted.

The NBA stated that if this were not the situation, it would have already advised the Federal Government against entering into or engaging in any partnerships or agreements that could undermine the country’s sovereignty.

In full support of the government’s public awareness campaigns, the association urged the government to continue these efforts. It encouraged other stakeholders to participate in these crucial initiatives to counteract the negative perceptions about the agreement.

It advised the public to verify the accuracy of the information in newspapers and social media posts.

Meanwhile, the federal government assured Nigerians that it would not enter into any international agreement detrimental to the country's and its citizens' interests.

In signing the agreement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the government ensured that none of the 103 Articles and Provisions contravened the 1999 Constitution as amended, the laws of Nigeria, or other extant Laws.

As the debate continues, the Nigerian government faces the challenge of balancing its commitment to international cooperation and development with the need to respect and uphold its citizens' cultural values.

The Samoa Agreement's controversy underscores the complex interplay between global standards and local traditions in an increasingly interconnected world.

Segun Adeyemi

