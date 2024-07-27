ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Reps calls for sack of NNPC, NMDPRA boss over Dangote Refinery controversy

Segun Adeyemi

It was gathered that the NNPC and NMDPRA were involved in plots to de-market the credibility of Dangote Refinery.

Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]
Speaker of the House of Reps, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, categorically refuted allegations that the Dangote Refinery was reselling crude oil shipments from the United States and Nigeria, calling such claims "totally false."

He also dismissed reports of operational issues with the refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU), asserting that it is functioning perfectly and producing high-quality products.

"We have seen a lot of de-marketing campaigns aimed at discrediting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has caused panic, resulted in uncertainties, and led to fuel queues resurfacing. We find this condemnable," Agbese stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Dangote challenges NMDPRA, tests diesel in presence of Reps members

He claimed that the NNPC and NMDPRA were involved in these plots, which he described as "unacceptable."

Agbese further suggested that certain interests, such as intent on importing substandard fuels into Nigeria, drove the false narratives.

He criticised a Reuters report alleging that the Dangote Refinery was reselling its crude oil allocation.

ADVERTISEMENT
House of Reps [Facebook]
House of Reps [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

The House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation in response to these allegations.

Agbese also mentioned that the House had previously directed the President to sack the CEO of NMDPRA and warned that they would call for the dismissal of NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari if efforts to discredit the refinery continued.

"The President must urgently sack Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPC and other members of the leadership of NNPC and NMDPRA," Agbese urged, emphasising the need to protect the country's economic interests.

Speaker of the House Tajudeen Abbas recently led a delegation to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, emphasising the House's commitment to supporting key national industries and fostering a business-friendly environment in Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps calls for sack of NNPC, NMDPRA boss over Dangote Refinery controversy

Reps calls for sack of NNPC, NMDPRA boss over Dangote Refinery controversy

He was a committed servant - Senate confirms Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's death

He was a committed servant - Senate confirms Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's death

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies in UK hotel, days after donating ₦71m to APC

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies in UK hotel, days after donating ₦71m to APC

This govt messing things up but protest may lead to chaos, Kwankwaso begs Nigerians

This govt messing things up but protest may lead to chaos, Kwankwaso begs Nigerians

Certain groups looking to use protest to incite violence, crime -Minister warns

Certain groups looking to use protest to incite violence, crime -Minister warns

You need to be fair - Minister says planned protest unfair to Tinubu's govt

You need to be fair - Minister says planned protest unfair to Tinubu's govt

Lagos protesters to get free legal service if arrested during hunger protest - Activist

Lagos protesters to get free legal service if arrested during hunger protest - Activist

Amusan leads Nigeria in historic Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Amusan leads Nigeria in historic Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Oyo TESCOM adjusts recruitment exam dates over planned nationwide protest

Oyo TESCOM adjusts recruitment exam dates over planned nationwide protest

Pulse Sports

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Sha Carri Richardson rank among the Top 10 Richest female athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Paris 2024: Where does Noah Lyles rank among the Top 10 Richest male athletes?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

Philip Shaibu and Godwin Obaseki have been at loggerheads over the latter's governorship ambition in Edo State. [Golden News}

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi