Reps calls for sack of NNPC, NMDPRA boss over Dangote Refinery controversy

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, categorically refuted allegations that the Dangote Refinery was reselling crude oil shipments from the United States and Nigeria, calling such claims "totally false."

He also dismissed reports of operational issues with the refinery's crude distillation unit (CDU), asserting that it is functioning perfectly and producing high-quality products.

"We have seen a lot of de-marketing campaigns aimed at discrediting the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has caused panic, resulted in uncertainties, and led to fuel queues resurfacing. We find this condemnable," Agbese stated.

He claimed that the NNPC and NMDPRA were involved in these plots, which he described as "unacceptable."

Agbese further suggested that certain interests, such as intent on importing substandard fuels into Nigeria, drove the false narratives.

He criticised a Reuters report alleging that the Dangote Refinery was reselling its crude oil allocation.

Reps demand thorough investigation

The House of Representatives has called for a thorough investigation in response to these allegations.

Agbese also mentioned that the House had previously directed the President to sack the CEO of NMDPRA and warned that they would call for the dismissal of NNPC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari if efforts to discredit the refinery continued.

"The President must urgently sack Mele Kyari as CEO of NNPC and other members of the leadership of NNPC and NMDPRA," Agbese urged, emphasising the need to protect the country's economic interests.