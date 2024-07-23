Reps committee lauded for thorough scrutiny of ₦6.2trn supplementary budget

Princess Ajibola Naomi, CAP's Coordinating President, highlighted Bichi's meticulous approach to handling the recent supplementary budget.

"Bichi's innovative approach to the budgetary process has introduced a new level of transparency and accountability, setting a benchmark for future budgetary processes," she stated.

Naomi praised Bichi's dedication to involving stakeholders, conducting public hearings, and thoroughly scrutinising the executive bill.

"His commitment to ensuring that every detail is scrutinised, and the executive accounts for every penny, is a testament to his dedication to the Nigerian people," Naomi said.

Bichi's initiatives include public engagement, thorough analysis of budget estimates, and ensuring the supplementary budget aligns with Nigerians' priorities.

"Bichi has introduced public engagement and scrutiny of the budget estimates, ensuring that stakeholders' inputs are considered," Naomi added.

How Bichi-led committee enhanced budget process

Further, Bichi has enhanced the budget process by ensuring the timely submission of budget estimates by MDAs, conducting oversight visits to monitor project implementation, and engaging civil society organisations for inclusivity and transparency.

"His leadership has changed the narrative in the budgetary process, promoting transparency and accountability," Naomi noted.

The Appropriations Committee has also leveraged technology for better budget tracking and monitoring, providing clear and concise budget reports.

Naomi emphasised that Bichi's efforts have instilled confidence in the budgetary process among Nigerians.

"Bichi's commitment to ensuring that the executive accounts for every penny has given Nigerians confidence in the budgetary process," she said.