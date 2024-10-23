ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Report reveals fintechs and banks as top targets for disinformation and misinformation

News Agency Of Nigeria
Bank
Bank

IPC’s Deputy Director, Mr Lanre Arogundade, made this known while presenting the “Report of Trends Dis/Misinformation Around Business Firms in Nigeria”.

Recommended articles

The event held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The presentation is the second organized for a group, Private Sector Coalition on Disinformation, on the findings on disinformation assessment in Nigeria.

“Sixteen articles were monitored or fact-checked for fake news or disinformation for this report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, we noticed in this summary that fake news makers continue to improve on their strategies, leveraging the economic crisis, especially by way of fake loans and grants.

“We noticed in our summary that fintech and banking institutions maintain the status of being the biggest targets: they constitute about 68.3 per cent, “ he said.

Arogundade expressed worry that the banking sector remained the major target, saying this could cause panic and disruptions in the system.

He, therefore, called on the appropriate bodies to pay more attention to tackling the challenge.

He urged journalists to make issues surrounding disinformation and misinformation an integral part of their reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, more of such reports will enlighten the people.

“We have had this report and talked about institutions being targeted. Journalists can then go to these institutions and find out from them what has been the effect on their businesses and what they are doing about it.

“The more we do those kinds of reports, the more we will be enlightening the people, “ Arogundade said.

In her remarks, Mrs Olubunmi Osuntuyi, Secretary-General, International Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria, urged members of the Private Sector Coalition on Disinformation, not to relent in discussing issues around disinformation and misinformation.

“We will be working as a team to ensure that, in our own little way, we bring about sanity into the Nigerian economic space.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, we are hoping that we will muster much strength to counter the various tactics of the perpetrators.

“Even if we have to look at what other climes are doing. International best practices can be brought to bear.

“Legislations can be put in place; there are people who have been sent to jail by using things like this,“ Osuntuyi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Inflation crippling low-income Nigerians from accessing diabetes care

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Ondo Gov disburses ₦2bn to 19,023 unemployed youths, vulnerable persons

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Tinubu urges Nigerians to switch to compressed natural gas (CNG)

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Boko haram's finances have dropped significantly, says NDC commandant

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Troops smash armed group’s camps, kill scores, rescue 14 in South-East

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

Prices of essential food items stabilize in Yobe

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

We're not aware of your security plans for December period, Lagos CP alerts banks

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Gov. Idris approves N75,000 minimum wage, orders payment within 72 hours

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Senate passes bill to establish National Eye Centre in Nasarawa

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Victor Osimhen inches away from breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's record

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Galatasaray should release videos of Osimhen training' — Turkey football experts wants rest of Lig to learn from Nigerian ace

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

'Kiss the league goodbye' - Fans tell Mourinho after going 8 points behind Osimhen's ballistic-inspired Gala

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

Alex Iwobi, Ahmed Musa, and the top 10 most capped Super Eagles players of all-time

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

CAF Awards: 9 Nigerians that have won the prestigious the ‘African Footballer of the Year’ award

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

'Let them do their jobs' - Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George breaks silence on struggling ex-teammates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (The Sun)

Imo Police dismantle armed robbery gang, arrest 1 suspect, recover weapons

The House of Senate [Facebook]

Senate responds to Jigawa tanker explosion with new directive

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Ontisha set for Glo-powered Ofala Festival

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos