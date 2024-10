The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop is on: “Effective Leadership and Management of Secondary Schools in Katsina State.”

She said a total of 1,350 secondary school principals would sit for the examination in the state.

According to her, the training and the test would be conducted in five centres which are : Katsina, Daura, Funtua, Malumfashi and Dutsin-ma.

Musa-Musawa said that the test was aimed at cleansing the education system from nepotism, favoritism, corrupt practices, and strengthen the leadership structure within the system.

“It will also focus on guiding principals on curriculum implementation, national policy on education and management of schools.

“Any principal who failed the test will be removed and posted to teach in classrooms.

“The examination will be a Computer-based Test (CBT) to be conducted in collaboration with the state government, JAMB and the Federal College of Education (FCE), Katsina.

“The test will be conducted after the three-day workshop, and the state government will determine the pass mark,” she said.

The commissioner said after the CBT, an essay examination would also be written by the principals to ascertain their level of communication skills.

She explained that the process is part of the government determination to restructure the education system with a view to moving it forward.