Petrol landing cost falls to ₦971 per litre as local pump Prices remain high

This marks a significant 20.23% decrease from ₦1,219 per litre recorded in August 2024, according to data from the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria.

The decline is attributed to fluctuations in both the Naira-dollar exchange rate and the international price of crude oil.

As of the end of trading on Friday, the Naira stood at ₦1,678.87 to the dollar, with Brent crude priced at $73.63 per barrel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This contrasts with the rates in August, when crude was priced at $80.72 per barrel, and the Naira exchange rate was ₦1,611 per dollar.

Despite the lower landing cost, petrol remains expensive at the pump in Nigeria. The retail price of petrol ranges from ₦1,060 to ₦1,200 per litre at various stations, including those operated by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

READ ALSO: Marketers consider fuel importation as Dangote Refinery allegedly underdelivers

The price of petrol had already surged from ₦617 per litre in August 2024 to over ₦1,060 per litre by November 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dangote Refinery has recently announced ex-depot prices of ₦960 and ₦990 per litre for petrol delivered by ships and trucks, respectively.