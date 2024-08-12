ADVERTISEMENT
'Reflect on the cries of the people' - Obi to Nigerian leaders

Segun Adeyemi

The Labour Party leader reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the vision of a 'New Nigeria,' expressing hope and inspiration for a better future.

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

In a statement shared on his X handle on Sunday, August 11, Obi reflected on the recently concluded #EndBadGovernance protests, highlighting the urgent need for better governance.

Expressing his condolences to those who lost their lives during the protests, including security personnel, Obi stated, "These individuals gave their lives while advocating for better governance in our nation. We all share in your grief as we work together for the betterment of our country."

Peter Obi [Getty Images]
Peter Obi [Getty Images]
Obi emphasised the need for leaders to pay attention to the suffering masses and address their legitimate demands.

He called for urgent action on key issues such as insecurity, corruption, and poverty.

"It is crucial for us, the leaders, to urgently address the issues that sparked and fueled these protests," he urged.

"A New Nigeria remains possible," Obi declared, calling on leaders to take decisive action to resolve the country's pressing challenges.

