Lagos drug kingpin Temo captured by NDLEA after years of manhunt

The 57-year-old was apprehended on July 22, 2024, after a dramatic standoff involving his armed gang.

Temo, infamous for his evasive tactics, had been a prime target for the NDLEA, which had intercepted large consignments of his illicit drugs worth billions of naira over the past two years.

Recent seizures include 14,524.8 kilograms of Ghana Loud cannabis in January 2024, 8,852 kilograms of the same substance in May 2023, and 252 kilograms from his Mushin enclave in July 2023.

The arrest was executed by NDLEA operatives at Igbarere Street, Mushin, following a precise surveillance operation.

Despite an initial attempt by Temo to escape in a Mercedes Benz SUV and a subsequent clash with his hoodlums, the agents successfully overpowered and apprehended him.

NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) praised the resilience and professionalism of the operatives involved.

"This arrest, made without any casualties, sends a clear message to all drug cartels: we are closing in, and you cannot hide forever," Marwa stated.