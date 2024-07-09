'We preach equity, not equality' - NIPR grants 50% waiver for PWDs membership

The announcement was made in Abuja by the National President of NIPR, Ike Neliaku, on Tuesday, July 9, at the signing of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between TAF Africa and the NIPR.

At the event attended by Pulse Nigeria, Neliaku revealed that the institute prioritises and promotes inclusivity to give the marginalised a voice.

While disclosing the announcement to TAF Africa's founder, Ambassador Jake Epelle, the NIPR President said, "...The council of NIPR has decided to grant a waiver of 50% discount. This is what we are doing to lend weight, to encourage you in professionalising, to encourage you in serving, to encourage you in leading, to encourage you in coordinating very effectively.

"Because when we speak, we mean it. So we have brought our first foot forward to say we are offering 50% discount."

Neliaku also emphasised the need to support women and give them a voice in decision-making across all sectors.

However, he noted that the institute does not believe in equality but strongly prioritises equity.

"We don't preach gender equality. We preach gender equity. Because if you preach gender equality, you are not taking the point that all fingers are not equal.

"But you see, all fingers are equitable because each one is doing the work that it is called to do. But when you talk of equality, then the man who is standing at this point may now say that because he is not standing here, he is not properly represented. Meanwhile, this is where his height stops."

TAF lauds NIPR for inclusivity advocacy for PWDs

In his remark, Ambassador Epelle thanked the NIPR boss for his support in enhancing the advocacy of inclusivity for PWDs.

He noted that the cardinal objective of TAF Africa's relationship with NIPR is to strengthen this advocacy.

"We don't know as much as we do. We want to learn from them. There could be some scientific more new method of engaging. And of course, you know, since I started leading this organisation, I thrive on diplomatic advocacy.

"Diplomatic advocacy for me is being able to tell whoever that I meet the truth in law without hurting the person.