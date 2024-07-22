Nigerians told to boycott planned protest against Tinubu as hardship bites deep

Since he emerged as president, fuel prices have been hiked, and the cost of transportation, food, housing, and other essential commodities has risen by over 300%.

This development has triggered a series of campaigns for a peaceful protest, which has continued to mount pressure on the federal government.

Meanwhile, civil society organisations, led by Rising Up for a United Nigeria (RUN) and the Coalition of Civil Society Groups for National Stability and Cohesion, have called on Nigerians to reject the planned nationwide protest against President Bola Tinubu's administration set for August 1.

Addressing the media on Monday in Abuja, Solomon Adodo, convener of RUN, along with Danesi Momoh of the Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative and Igwe Ude-umanta of Guardians of Democracy and Development, urged Nigerians not to be swayed by "unpatriotic" elements aiming to destabilise the country.

The coalition accused certain individuals of exploiting Nigeria's challenges to incite unrest.

"While we respect the right to peaceful protest as a fundamental aspect of our democracy, it is crucial to remain vigilant and not be swayed by those who seek to destabilise our beloved country for their own gain," said Adodo.

They emphasised that personal agendas and bitterness drive the planned protest.

"These voices of opposition, bitter and disgruntled politicians, and other unpatriotic interests have been employing sensationalism and exploiting the initial challenges of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's bold reforms to instigate Nigerians," they stated.

Fear of another EndSARS

Highlighting the potential dangers, they warned that the protest could be hijacked, similar to the EndSARS protests, resulting in loss of lives and properties.

Despite hardships caused by the fuel subsidy removal, they noted that Tinubu's administration is addressing these issues through various initiatives.

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved centres for converting petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at no cost to vehicle owners under the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (P-CNGi)," they mentioned.

Additionally, they noted efforts to enhance refinery performance, address farmers-herders clashes, implement a new minimum wage, and support farmers with inputs and distribution of grains.

The coalition urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu and resist attempts to create chaos.