ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Segun Adeyemi

Timi Frank said the right to protest is enshrined in several international treaties and declarations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 28, Frank’s charge followed the recent protest staged by Kenyan youths resisting the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

The protest got heated when some protesters invaded the Kenyan parliament and vandalised the legislative chambers.

In a surprising turn of events, President William Ruto announced the complete withdrawal of the controversial bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this development, the former APC chieftain called on the youths of Nigeria to wake up the spirit of Occupy Nigeria in 2012 and the #ENDSARS Protests to curb the excesses of the present administration through legitimate protests.

“Let Nigerians wake up and pay the sacrifice that Kenyans have paid because that is the only way we can have a better country,” he said

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement
President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement Pulse Live Kenya

Also, Frank called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate and prosecute heads of security agencies responsible for the killing of innocent protesters in Kenya, which constitutes a crime against humanity.

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged President Ruto to apologise urgently to the people of Kenya for attempting to make a manifestly anti-people legislation before he was forced to beat a retreat by the angered youths.

Frank called on the international community, especially the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union, to place a visa ban on the heads of the security agencies that the ICC would indict after holistic investigations.

“Those who issued orders to security agencies to shoot at and kill innocent and peaceful protesters must be urgently fished out and prosecuted according to international law,” Frank said.

According to him, the right to protest is enshrined in several international treaties and declarations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He insisted that recognising this right inevitably imposes an obligation on the state, including the government and armed forces of Kenya, to facilitate protest, including by ensuring protesters are safe and not kill them.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Benue State local govt election moved to November 16 due to logistics issues

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Reps plan to increase health facility budgets due to high electricity costs

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Nigerian youths must wake up, take a cue from Kenya - Ex-APC spokesman

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

Lagos Govt converts general hospital to eye centre to enhance Nigerian eye care

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

17 killed, 45 injured in Ogun road crashes during Eid celebration

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

CBN to address cybersecurity issues for financial system stability, integrity

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

Tinubu tasked me to restore trust & honesty in public communication - Idris

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

JAMB releases June supplementary results, here's how to check

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A screenshot image of AFP News Agency journalist Collins Olunga after he was shot and injured during June 25, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill

Tensions soar as journalist gets injured during Finance Bill demos

Benue State governor, Hyacinth Alia [BSG]

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH