Nigerian man makes History as fourth person globally cured of HIV

In a recent interview, Ahmed revealed that he contracted the virus 31 years ago after his first extramarital affair.

Reflecting on his experience, Ahmed shared the hardships he faced, including the stigma that came with his condition.

"I was denied the use of the bathroom of the compound, I was not allowed to access the toilet. I was formerly a teacher, so I was asked honourably to stop coming to the school," Ahmed said, according to Punch.

HIV survivor recounts battle with discrimination

His family also abandoned him, further deepening the isolation he endured.

The life-changing stem cell transplant was performed at the City of Hope Medical Center in the United States.

According to the centre's statement, Ahmed entered remission after discontinuing antiretroviral therapy. He is now the fourth person globally—and the oldest—to achieve long-term remission from HIV.

The medical team utilised stem cells from a donor with a rare genetic mutation that made the virus unable to replicate.